Tokénisation de l'immobilier (1/2)

Une STO sur actions est une opération de levée de fonds innovante consistant en l’émission de titres financiers (actions) en vue de les enregistrer et éventuellement, à terme, les échanger, dans un dispositif d’enregistrement électronique partagé (blockchain). Cette opération est réalisée sur le fondement de l’ordonnance n° 2017-1674 du 8 décembre 2017 et du décret n° 2018-1226 du 24 décembre 2018.
Aujourd'hui Chaineum poursuit sa démarche d'innovation vers la tokénisation, cette fois de l'immobilier, en lançant très bientôt un projet, qui consistera non pas à tokéniser les actions d'une SAS, d'une SA ou d'un SPV relié à un projet immobilier, ce qui se nomme "basiquement" STO, DTO ou ETO, mais à tokéniser le foncier et/ou le bâti. La tokénisation de l'immobilier permet ainsi aux acquéreurs de ces "real estate tokens" de devenir propriétaire et d'obtenir une liquidité de leur actif sur la blockchain.
Projet à suivre...
À propos de Chaineum
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
https://www.chaineum.com/
