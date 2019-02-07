Quotidien Finance, Corporate Finance, Crypto Finance, ICO, STO, Blockchain Daily News
              



The first edition of Paris Blockchain Summit had concluded on 1 st February, 2019 in happiness and conviviality.




Paris Blockchain Summit hereby informs that the 2 nd Edition of the event will take place on 4 th - 5 th October.

It was a two-day filled with passion, inspiration, and harvest. The event featured more than 40 speakers from more than 15 countries that ranged from well-known influencers, investors, government representatives, blockchain developers, law firms, service providers and many others for giving inspiring speeches and for sharing expertise.

Catalin Ivan, member of European Parliament announced the launched of the world first blockchain based political party during the event.

“Tozex is a unique gateway to the crypto asset markets for all the stakeholders to manage token issuance, listing and trading within one ecosystem” said CEO of TOZEX and managing director of Crypto4all Rémy OZCAN.

Sebastian Ionut DIACONU, CEO of the gold event sponsor MBAex presented his cryptocurrency-trading platform which utilizes blockchain technology to manage the digital currency.

50 engaged VIP community members came together Thursday night to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin, a Lamborghini tour was provided by Aleksandra LOS, the founder of Lambo and the mystery show up of the Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirati member of the Al Nahyan ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, enlightened the event.

Many thanks to the sponsors MBAex, Credits, Tozex and Crypto4all and the excellent coverage of all the media partners.

Videos and pictures of the event will be posted on parisblockchainsummit.com and on the social media channels in the coming weeks.

###

Jeudi 7 Février 2019
Jeudi 7 Février 2019
