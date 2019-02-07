The first edition of Paris Blockchain Summit had concluded on 1 st February, 2019 in happiness and conviviality.

articles liés
-
Discussing challenges & opportunities for fintech adoption and Role of AI in operational and compliance strategy
-
CannDollar Announces Launch of Silver-Backed Stablecoin on Major Exchanges
-
Co-Founder of Newly Launched ZBX Exchange Speaking at Stockholm Blockchain Forum
-
After the Bell’s event STABLECOIN - An Investor’s Perspective
-
Finance World Expo with an exclusive touch in Zug, Switzerland
Paris Blockchain Summit hereby informs that the 2 nd Edition of the event will take place on 4 th - 5 th October.
It was a two-day filled with passion, inspiration, and harvest. The event featured more than 40 speakers from more than 15 countries that ranged from well-known influencers, investors, government representatives, blockchain developers, law firms, service providers and many others for giving inspiring speeches and for sharing expertise.
Catalin Ivan, member of European Parliament announced the launched of the world first blockchain based political party during the event.
“Tozex is a unique gateway to the crypto asset markets for all the stakeholders to manage token issuance, listing and trading within one ecosystem” said CEO of TOZEX and managing director of Crypto4all Rémy OZCAN.
Sebastian Ionut DIACONU, CEO of the gold event sponsor MBAex presented his cryptocurrency-trading platform which utilizes blockchain technology to manage the digital currency.
50 engaged VIP community members came together Thursday night to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin, a Lamborghini tour was provided by Aleksandra LOS, the founder of Lambo and the mystery show up of the Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirati member of the Al Nahyan ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, enlightened the event.
Many thanks to the sponsors MBAex, Credits, Tozex and Crypto4all and the excellent coverage of all the media partners.
Videos and pictures of the event will be posted on parisblockchainsummit.com and on the social media channels in the coming weeks.
###
Follow PBS on Twitter, on Facebook, on LinkedIn and on Instagram.
To become an exhibitor, speaker or sponsor of our 2 nd edition with an early bird promotion up to 50%, please
contact: event@parisblockchainsummit.com
For information about PBS’s upcoming conferences, visit: https://parisblockchainsummit.com
Media Contact:
Ivy MAO
event@parisblockchainsummit.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Paris Blockchain Summit.
It was a two-day filled with passion, inspiration, and harvest. The event featured more than 40 speakers from more than 15 countries that ranged from well-known influencers, investors, government representatives, blockchain developers, law firms, service providers and many others for giving inspiring speeches and for sharing expertise.
Catalin Ivan, member of European Parliament announced the launched of the world first blockchain based political party during the event.
“Tozex is a unique gateway to the crypto asset markets for all the stakeholders to manage token issuance, listing and trading within one ecosystem” said CEO of TOZEX and managing director of Crypto4all Rémy OZCAN.
Sebastian Ionut DIACONU, CEO of the gold event sponsor MBAex presented his cryptocurrency-trading platform which utilizes blockchain technology to manage the digital currency.
50 engaged VIP community members came together Thursday night to celebrate the 10 years of Bitcoin, a Lamborghini tour was provided by Aleksandra LOS, the founder of Lambo and the mystery show up of the Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Emirati member of the Al Nahyan ruling family of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, enlightened the event.
Many thanks to the sponsors MBAex, Credits, Tozex and Crypto4all and the excellent coverage of all the media partners.
Videos and pictures of the event will be posted on parisblockchainsummit.com and on the social media channels in the coming weeks.
###
Follow PBS on Twitter, on Facebook, on LinkedIn and on Instagram.
To become an exhibitor, speaker or sponsor of our 2 nd edition with an early bird promotion up to 50%, please
contact: event@parisblockchainsummit.com
For information about PBS’s upcoming conferences, visit: https://parisblockchainsummit.com
Media Contact:
Ivy MAO
event@parisblockchainsummit.com
Finyear is a media partner of the Paris Blockchain Summit.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.