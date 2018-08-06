The Top 5 Blockchain Conferences To Attend In 2018

articles liés
World Blockchain Forum London
Dates: September 3-5
Location: London, United Kingdom
Official Website: https://london.keynote.ae/
World Blockchain Forum - series of the five largest events on the market. In September, you can attend the conference that sets the tone of the whole Blockchain world. The two-day conference will be accompanied by multiple exhibitions and discussion panels.
WBF London brings together the most influential people in the world of regulation and the future of the ICO.
CoinsBank Blockchain Cruise
Date: September 7-11
Location: Barcelona - Monte Carlo - Ibiza - Barcelona
Official Website: https://coinsbank.com/cruise-europe
This cruise from Coinsbank is a unique event that nobody has succeeded in replicating. The third annual cruise will take places from the 7th to 11th of September, 2018, on a modern cruise liner holding 2500 passengers. The cruise around the Mediterranean sea gathers hundreds of blockchain professionals, known leaders, and enthusiasts from all over the world together. The liner launches from Barcelona (Spain) and visits Monaco (Monte Carlo) and Ibiza.
Among confirmed speakers: John McAfee, Roger Ver, Bobby Lee, Tone Vays, Brock Pierce, Jimmy Song, Olga Feldmeier and a lot of others.
The entire vessel has been reserved exclusively for the crypto-event - so participants can expect a busy itinerary with the best speakers, a veritable sea of useful contacts and acquaintances, and an incomparable atmosphere with unique entertainment and many surprises from the organizers.
Money 20/20 USA
Date: October 21-24, USA
Location: New York City, USA
Official Website: https://us.money2020.com/
Money 20/20 - A series of events around the world. The main attraction of the conference is new opportunities at the intersection of payment, fintech, and financial ecosystems. In New York, you can expect more than 11,000 participants and more than 400 speakers.
Founded at the start of 2012, the event has become a must-attend on the calendars of all who create and are responsible for the future of money.
Malta Blockchain Summit
Date: November 1-2
Location: Malta
Official Website: https://maltablockchainsummit.com/
Thanks to a favorable legislative field, Malta has become an important point on the map of the Blockchain world. The Malta Blockchain Summit is designed for 5000 participants. In addition to speeches from top speakers, the organizers have planned hackathons and an ICO Pitch with the participation of hundreds of investors. Participants can also host an exhibition and take part in hot topic discussions devoted to blockchain, AI, and IoT.
BlockShow Asia
Date: November
Location: Singapore
Offical Website: https://blockshowasia.com/
This is one of the largest-scale events guaranteed to demonstrate the most innovation solutions, promising startups, ICOs, and latest sensations from the world of Blockchain.
ICOscar became one of the most important elements of Blockshow Asia in 2017. The competition saw blockchain startups compete for a prize of $20,000, and full assistance with their ICO campaign.
