The Global Economy Is on the Verge of a Global Crisis

articles liés
-
Travail à distance comme alternative
-
SWIFT ouvre son service KYC aux entreprises
-
Pernod Ricard choisit la solution experte CCH Tagetik de Wolters Kluwer pour simplifier sa planification financière et son reporting au niveau mondial
-
Fêtes de fin d’année pour les entreprises : quelles bonnes résolutions pour éviter les fraudes à la carte bancaire en 2020 ?
-
Arkéa propose le virement instantané à ses clients entreprises et institutionnels
For example, when the car was invented, enterprises producing carts, carriages, and horse-drawn trailers had to close their business and free up resources for automobile production. The workers had to be re-trained to engage in more efficient and productive activities.
The same situation has happened to the global financial system, which has to deal with digital payment solutions in the shape of Bitcoin and other altcoins. If you get what we mean, then you have probably heard of trading and know how profitable it is. The more functional platform you are using for this purpose, the more money you can earn. And bitcoin trading platform is a good example of a website having just everything for a successful trading business - from multiple instruments to up-to-date charts and recent industry news. Try thejingstock.com to check it.
Crisis as It Is
In 2008, the last serious crisis - the Great Recession - occurred. Its cause is associated with the construction boom in the United States. For the sake of asset growth, financial institutions began to lend to completely unreliable borrowers. As a result, loans issued for the purchase of real estate began to turn into derivatives, which spread throughout the world. That is, an unemployed person in the USA buys a house; his loan turns into securities, and some pension fund in Norway or Australia buys these securities. And when an American unemployed person stops paying on his loan (and there were millions of them), pensioners in Norway and Australia suddenly lose their money.
Crises have a certain cyclical nature, but it is not strict and impossible to predict. Almost 80 years have passed between the major “financial disasters.” There were many minor crises in between them. But if you say “a crisis is about to happen” every year, you will be right sooner or later.
There are very conditional and paradoxical indicators of the impending crisis. A deep crisis happens when no one is waiting for it. It usually comes after a boom, when everything is fine in the economy: stocks, real estate prices, affordable loans are growing. During the last couple of years, the topic of the future crisis has been actively discussed. Why? There are many reasons for it:
● Debt overload;
● Contradictions generated by globalization;
● The large trade deficit between the US and China;
● Trade wars and rising customs duties.
At the same time, it is important not to confuse the crisis and recession - the economic decline when GDP falls two quarters in a row. Nowadays, many financial experts are predicting a recession in America and Europe, and this is quite likely to occur. Recessions happen quite often and imply salaries not rising and jobs being reduced, but this usually does not last a long-lasting effect of state industries and financial segments.
The same situation has happened to the global financial system, which has to deal with digital payment solutions in the shape of Bitcoin and other altcoins. If you get what we mean, then you have probably heard of trading and know how profitable it is. The more functional platform you are using for this purpose, the more money you can earn. And bitcoin trading platform is a good example of a website having just everything for a successful trading business - from multiple instruments to up-to-date charts and recent industry news. Try thejingstock.com to check it.
Crisis as It Is
In 2008, the last serious crisis - the Great Recession - occurred. Its cause is associated with the construction boom in the United States. For the sake of asset growth, financial institutions began to lend to completely unreliable borrowers. As a result, loans issued for the purchase of real estate began to turn into derivatives, which spread throughout the world. That is, an unemployed person in the USA buys a house; his loan turns into securities, and some pension fund in Norway or Australia buys these securities. And when an American unemployed person stops paying on his loan (and there were millions of them), pensioners in Norway and Australia suddenly lose their money.
Crises have a certain cyclical nature, but it is not strict and impossible to predict. Almost 80 years have passed between the major “financial disasters.” There were many minor crises in between them. But if you say “a crisis is about to happen” every year, you will be right sooner or later.
There are very conditional and paradoxical indicators of the impending crisis. A deep crisis happens when no one is waiting for it. It usually comes after a boom, when everything is fine in the economy: stocks, real estate prices, affordable loans are growing. During the last couple of years, the topic of the future crisis has been actively discussed. Why? There are many reasons for it:
● Debt overload;
● Contradictions generated by globalization;
● The large trade deficit between the US and China;
● Trade wars and rising customs duties.
At the same time, it is important not to confuse the crisis and recession - the economic decline when GDP falls two quarters in a row. Nowadays, many financial experts are predicting a recession in America and Europe, and this is quite likely to occur. Recessions happen quite often and imply salaries not rising and jobs being reduced, but this usually does not last a long-lasting effect of state industries and financial segments.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.