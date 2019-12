The Global Economy Is on the Verge of a Global Crisis

For example, when the car was invented, enterprises producing carts, carriages, and horse-drawn trailers had to close their business and free up resources for automobile production. The workers had to be re-trained to engage in more efficient and productive activities.The same situation has happened to the global financial system, which has to deal with digital payment solutions in the shape of Bitcoin and other altcoins. If you get what we mean, then you have probably heard of trading and know how profitable it is. The more functional platform you are using for this purpose, the more money you can earn. And bitcoin trading platform is a good example of a website having just everything for a successful trading business - from multiple instruments to up-to-date charts and recent industry news. Try thejingstock.com to check it.In 2008, the last serious crisis - the Great Recession - occurred. Its cause is associated with the construction boom in the United States. For the sake of asset growth, financial institutions began to lend to completely unreliable borrowers. As a result, loans issued for the purchase of real estate began to turn into derivatives, which spread throughout the world. That is, an unemployed person in the USA buys a house; his loan turns into securities, and some pension fund in Norway or Australia buys these securities. And when an American unemployed person stops paying on his loan (and there were millions of them), pensioners in Norway and Australia suddenly lose their money.Crises have a certain cyclical nature, but it is not strict and impossible to predict. Almost 80 years have passed between the major “financial disasters.” There were many minor crises in between them. But if you say “a crisis is about to happen” every year, you will be right sooner or later.There are very conditional and paradoxical indicators of the impending crisis. A deep crisis happens when no one is waiting for it. It usually comes after a boom, when everything is fine in the economy: stocks, real estate prices, affordable loans are growing. During the last couple of years, the topic of the future crisis has been actively discussed. Why? There are many reasons for it:● Debt overload;● Contradictions generated by globalization;● The large trade deficit between the US and China;● Trade wars and rising customs duties.At the same time, it is important not to confuse the crisis and recession - the economic decline when GDP falls two quarters in a row. Nowadays, many financial experts are predicting a recession in America and Europe, and this is quite likely to occur. Recessions happen quite often and imply salaries not rising and jobs being reduced, but this usually does not last a long-lasting effect of state industries and financial segments.