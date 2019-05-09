The Future of Banking

While the movement toward our ability to bank anywhere is inevitable, the path towards transformation varies from one region to the next – and very different models have evolved within each geography. While some challenger banks are trying to go at it alone, as in the case of Starling and Monzo, both of which leverage technology and data to provide digital-only offerings focused on changing consumer needs, incumbent banks are grappling with the right way to evolve: some choose to stand up a whole new separate digital bank to appeal to new demographics (as in the case of Standard Chartered in Hong Kong), while others choose to rebuild and rebrand.



The challenge of the latter is obvious: the digital experience is dependent on the ability to update/upgrade the legacy core system. Regardless of which path to take, the fact remains that going digital extends beyond moving transactions from analog to internet to mobile as part of some surface level technology refresh. Becoming digital is a complete transformation that requires a change to the bank’s DNA.



This is the new normal of transformative business model evolution within financial services. As opposed to the “move fast and break things” culture of Silicon Valley – innovation – to be effective and sustainable – must be thoughtful and disciplined. This new mindset needs to be embedded in the culture of the organization, with steadfast commitment from the top down to those with boots on the ground. Bringing new products and services to the marketplace will require willingness to trial by error, tolerance to accept failure, and openness to learn. “How open are we?” becomes not only a question of technical capabilities but also a question of culture and one of survival.



How deep is our technical bench?



While it might seem trivial, banks of the future will be increasingly run by technology. With more consumers adopting the digital products and services from leading big tech companies such as Apple and Amazon, they have come to expect the same seamless experience with banking as well. In the new digital era where people are spending more time than ever on their mobile devices, where retail foot traffic has dropped, where customers no longer visit bank branches, consumers prefer to bank at the comfort of their home or as they go about their day, when they want it, and how they want it.



Mobile banking quickly became a table stake instead of nice-to-have, and the financial experiences expected from our applications have moved from reporting the past to predicting the future . To compete, financial institutions must reimagine banking itself within the context of our daily lives, our routines, our needs, our desires, and their impact on our future .



Looking at corporate technology budgets may help to shed some light on the direction where some of the banks are transforming – and whether they are spending to survive, or spending to evolve. For example, J.P. Morgan’s technology budget will grow to US $11.5 billion, much of which is slated for strategic investments, such as exploring quantum computing and developing new retail products. They are also opening a FinTech campus in Palo Alto in 2020, which further demonstrates their commitment to learning from and leveraging the technology platforms that influence much of their customers activities. Meanwhile, Bank of America’s technology budget is said to be US $10 billion, of which, a third will be slated for “new initiative investment spend.” Banks are not taking threats to their business model lightly. Their spending habits demonstrate that.

Open banking and the rise of the super app.



Until recently, a consumer's financial data was centrally held within their financial institution. But this too has started to change with the implementation of various Open Banking initiatives that have evolved through the past decade and launched within recent years across the globe. It has become apparent that the future of banking will be driven by open business models and APIs. A quick look at what has transpired gives us a glimpse of where banking is headed.

