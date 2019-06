The Future is Blockchain: Untraceable brings back the Blockchain Futurist Conference

Last year’s conference was attended by over 2,300 attendees from around the world discussing the future of technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence and other emerging disruptive technologies.It featured leading executives, entrepreneurs, government officials and prominent blockchain vanguards. Speakers included: Larry King (GEAR Blockchain), Charles Hoskinson (former CEO of Ethereum), Anthony Di Iorio, (CEO of Decentral & Co-founder of Ethereum), and Roger Ver (CEO of Bitcoin.com). Notable attendees included Bruce Croxon, former Dragon of Dragon’s Den and businessman, Stan Bharti.Untraceable’s mission is to help tokenize the world by tokenizing the Futurist conference. The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of the first and only blockchain conferences to incorporate token experiences. It provides attendees an experience of what the world will look in a future with blockchain technology, where goods and services can be purchased with digital money in the form of tokens and cryptocurrencies.Attendees will have the opportunity to get tokens or cryptocurrencies free of charge and use them to purchase various items at the conference. Last year’s conference featured Bunz, which permitted conference participants to buy their lunch from food trucks or purchase items from their marketplace using $50 worth of BTZ tokens downloadable from the Bunz app. Bunz will be returning again this year. Participants will have the opportunity to get over $100 in cryptocurrency, like last year, and experience a truly crypto-immersive world.Bitcoin ATM machines will be available on site for anyone that wants to purchase cryptocurrency. This year’s conference has a great lineup of speakers, experiences, panels and workshops including:- Anthem Hayek Blanchard, CEO & Co-Founder, AnthemGold & HERC- Michael Nye, Host, Involvement Podcast- Sascha Mojtahedi, CEO, BUNZ- Gabriel Abed, Founder, BITT- Amber D. Scott, Founder, CEO, Outlier Compliance GroupTokenized Marketplace - Experience and participate in tokenized, immersive and experiential installations and marketplace in crypto and blockchain.Track the supply chain and chain of custody for food, art and gold on the blockchain with participating blockchain companies: Artcryption (a platform protecting art assets on the blockchain) and Anthem Gold (where gold is tracked and tradeable on the blockchain) using the Hercules protocol by Herc.one. Herc.one is a blockchain software for tracking physical inventory in a supply chain with a digital source to store and review verification information.- New developments in blockchain technology and the most talked about new tech startups in the blockchain space will be discussed at the Futurist conference.- Educational workshops will be presented by various speakers including Blockgeeks, The Blockchain Hub etc.- The Futurist Conference will showcase the most exciting established and up and coming startups in the blockchain space. Sponsors booths are also available.Outdoor cabanas by the pool will be converted to booths for sponsors and blockchain companies. The more relaxed and social surroundings in a unique space are designed to foster connections, conversations, and promote networking and deal-making.Blockchain Futurist Conference is currently open for ticket registration. To register, stay up-to-date on the expanding speaker list, and for additional information, visit futurist19.com or futuristconference.com with discounts available when purchased with crypto.For more information on Untraceable, interviews, photographs or media passes, please contact:Laura Leparulo, Public Relations Manager, Untraceable, laura@untraceableinc.com 647-296-4458###About Untraceable:Untraceable is the first event management and marketing agency within the blockchain and cryptocurrency community in Canada. Founded in 2013 to help build and grow the crypto community, Untraceable provides a full suite of services for events including logistics, marketing, and sponsorships. Untraceable specializes in designing cutting-edge events by seamlessly integrating crypto ticketing, event apps, token creation, and innovative tech solutions to fit clients' needs. Untraceable has organized hundreds of events from the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada to the first Ethereum hackathon to ETHWaterloo. For more information on Untraceable, please visit www.untraceableinc.com About Tracy Leparulo:Conference organizer Tracy Leparulo has a proven track record of producing large scale, high-quality blockchain events, including the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada, ETHWaterloo, and POLYCON18. Leparulo also hosted three world-first events: Ethereum Hackathon, Certified Training Conference, and Securities Token Conference. Tracy is an advisor and mentor to various blockchain startups. She is a mentor at the Founder Institute.Facebook: Untraceable Blockchain Events LinkedIn: Untraceable Blockchain Events Twitter: @futurist_conf Twitter: @untraceableinc Instagram: @untraceableinc