The Future is Blockchain: Untraceable brings back the Blockchain Futurist Conference

articles liés
-
World's Biggest Vessel Opens Gates for 2019 Coinsbank Blockchain Cruise
-
Last Chance to Join Zurich iGaming Affiliate Conference: Event About Online Gambling Operations
-
World Blockchain Forum — Accelerating Blockchain Innovations in New York and Beyond
-
Crypto Expo Asia - 2019 - Dive into the world of crypto
-
The 3rd Edition of Exotic Hospitality Conclave At Phuket Is All Set to Create Ripples in The Hospitality Industry
Last year’s conference was attended by over 2,300 attendees from around the world discussing the future of technology including blockchain, artificial intelligence and other emerging disruptive technologies.
It featured leading executives, entrepreneurs, government officials and prominent blockchain vanguards. Speakers included: Larry King (GEAR Blockchain), Charles Hoskinson (former CEO of Ethereum), Anthony Di Iorio, (CEO of Decentral & Co-founder of Ethereum), and Roger Ver (CEO of Bitcoin.com). Notable attendees included Bruce Croxon, former Dragon of Dragon’s Den and businessman, Stan Bharti.
According to Alexia Hefti, Deloitte’s Global Blockchain Leader, Indirect Tax, “Futurist is Canada’s leading blockchain conference and was one of 2018’s most immersive and engaging blockchain conferences globally. Attending Futurist will expose you to many of the world’s leading authorities on blockchain and will give you access to the most cutting-edge research on developments in the technology. I have no doubt that 2019 will exceed the successes of Futurist 2018.”
Untraceable’s mission is to help tokenize the world by tokenizing the Futurist conference. The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of the first and only blockchain conferences to incorporate token experiences. It provides attendees an experience of what the world will look in a future with blockchain technology, where goods and services can be purchased with digital money in the form of tokens and cryptocurrencies.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get tokens or cryptocurrencies free of charge and use them to purchase various items at the conference. Last year’s conference featured Bunz, which permitted conference participants to buy their lunch from food trucks or purchase items from their marketplace using $50 worth of BTZ tokens downloadable from the Bunz app. Bunz will be returning again this year. Participants will have the opportunity to get over $100 in cryptocurrency, like last year, and experience a truly crypto-immersive world.
Bitcoin ATM machines will be available on site for anyone that wants to purchase cryptocurrency. This year’s conference has a great lineup of speakers, experiences, panels and workshops including:
2019 Speakers :
- Anthem Hayek Blanchard, CEO & Co-Founder, AnthemGold & HERC
- Michael Nye, Host, Involvement Podcast
- Sascha Mojtahedi, CEO, BUNZ
- Gabriel Abed, Founder, BITT
- Amber D. Scott, Founder, CEO, Outlier Compliance Group
Tokenized Marketplace - Experience and participate in tokenized, immersive and experiential installations and marketplace in crypto and blockchain.
Track the supply chain and chain of custody for food, art and gold on the blockchain with participating blockchain companies: Artcryption (a platform protecting art assets on the blockchain) and Anthem Gold (where gold is tracked and tradeable on the blockchain) using the Hercules protocol by Herc.one. Herc.one is a blockchain software for tracking physical inventory in a supply chain with a digital source to store and review verification information.
- Panels and talks - New developments in blockchain technology and the most talked about new tech startups in the blockchain space will be discussed at the Futurist conference.
- Blockchain Bootcamp workshops - Educational workshops will be presented by various speakers including Blockgeeks, The Blockchain Hub etc.
- Blockchain Startup Showcase - The Futurist Conference will showcase the most exciting established and up and coming startups in the blockchain space. Sponsors booths are also available.
Outdoor cabanas by the pool will be converted to booths for sponsors and blockchain companies. The more relaxed and social surroundings in a unique space are designed to foster connections, conversations, and promote networking and deal-making.
Blockchain Futurist Conference is currently open for ticket registration. To register, stay up-to-date on the expanding speaker list, and for additional information, visit futurist19.com or futuristconference.com with discounts available when purchased with crypto.
For more information on Untraceable, interviews, photographs or media passes, please contact:
Laura Leparulo, Public Relations Manager, Untraceable, laura@untraceableinc.com 647-296-4458
###
About Untraceable:
Untraceable is the first event management and marketing agency within the blockchain and cryptocurrency community in Canada. Founded in 2013 to help build and grow the crypto community, Untraceable provides a full suite of services for events including logistics, marketing, and sponsorships. Untraceable specializes in designing cutting-edge events by seamlessly integrating crypto ticketing, event apps, token creation, and innovative tech solutions to fit clients' needs. Untraceable has organized hundreds of events from the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada to the first Ethereum hackathon to ETHWaterloo. For more information on Untraceable, please visit www.untraceableinc.com.
About Tracy Leparulo:
Conference organizer Tracy Leparulo has a proven track record of producing large scale, high-quality blockchain events, including the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada, ETHWaterloo, and POLYCON18. Leparulo also hosted three world-first events: Ethereum Hackathon, Certified Training Conference, and Securities Token Conference. Tracy is an advisor and mentor to various blockchain startups. She is a mentor at the Founder Institute.
Facebook: Untraceable Blockchain Events LinkedIn: Untraceable Blockchain Events Twitter: @futurist_conf Twitter: @untraceableinc Instagram: @untraceableinc
It featured leading executives, entrepreneurs, government officials and prominent blockchain vanguards. Speakers included: Larry King (GEAR Blockchain), Charles Hoskinson (former CEO of Ethereum), Anthony Di Iorio, (CEO of Decentral & Co-founder of Ethereum), and Roger Ver (CEO of Bitcoin.com). Notable attendees included Bruce Croxon, former Dragon of Dragon’s Den and businessman, Stan Bharti.
According to Alexia Hefti, Deloitte’s Global Blockchain Leader, Indirect Tax, “Futurist is Canada’s leading blockchain conference and was one of 2018’s most immersive and engaging blockchain conferences globally. Attending Futurist will expose you to many of the world’s leading authorities on blockchain and will give you access to the most cutting-edge research on developments in the technology. I have no doubt that 2019 will exceed the successes of Futurist 2018.”
Untraceable’s mission is to help tokenize the world by tokenizing the Futurist conference. The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of the first and only blockchain conferences to incorporate token experiences. It provides attendees an experience of what the world will look in a future with blockchain technology, where goods and services can be purchased with digital money in the form of tokens and cryptocurrencies.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get tokens or cryptocurrencies free of charge and use them to purchase various items at the conference. Last year’s conference featured Bunz, which permitted conference participants to buy their lunch from food trucks or purchase items from their marketplace using $50 worth of BTZ tokens downloadable from the Bunz app. Bunz will be returning again this year. Participants will have the opportunity to get over $100 in cryptocurrency, like last year, and experience a truly crypto-immersive world.
Bitcoin ATM machines will be available on site for anyone that wants to purchase cryptocurrency. This year’s conference has a great lineup of speakers, experiences, panels and workshops including:
2019 Speakers :
- Anthem Hayek Blanchard, CEO & Co-Founder, AnthemGold & HERC
- Michael Nye, Host, Involvement Podcast
- Sascha Mojtahedi, CEO, BUNZ
- Gabriel Abed, Founder, BITT
- Amber D. Scott, Founder, CEO, Outlier Compliance Group
Tokenized Marketplace - Experience and participate in tokenized, immersive and experiential installations and marketplace in crypto and blockchain.
Track the supply chain and chain of custody for food, art and gold on the blockchain with participating blockchain companies: Artcryption (a platform protecting art assets on the blockchain) and Anthem Gold (where gold is tracked and tradeable on the blockchain) using the Hercules protocol by Herc.one. Herc.one is a blockchain software for tracking physical inventory in a supply chain with a digital source to store and review verification information.
- Panels and talks - New developments in blockchain technology and the most talked about new tech startups in the blockchain space will be discussed at the Futurist conference.
- Blockchain Bootcamp workshops - Educational workshops will be presented by various speakers including Blockgeeks, The Blockchain Hub etc.
- Blockchain Startup Showcase - The Futurist Conference will showcase the most exciting established and up and coming startups in the blockchain space. Sponsors booths are also available.
Outdoor cabanas by the pool will be converted to booths for sponsors and blockchain companies. The more relaxed and social surroundings in a unique space are designed to foster connections, conversations, and promote networking and deal-making.
Blockchain Futurist Conference is currently open for ticket registration. To register, stay up-to-date on the expanding speaker list, and for additional information, visit futurist19.com or futuristconference.com with discounts available when purchased with crypto.
For more information on Untraceable, interviews, photographs or media passes, please contact:
Laura Leparulo, Public Relations Manager, Untraceable, laura@untraceableinc.com 647-296-4458
###
About Untraceable:
Untraceable is the first event management and marketing agency within the blockchain and cryptocurrency community in Canada. Founded in 2013 to help build and grow the crypto community, Untraceable provides a full suite of services for events including logistics, marketing, and sponsorships. Untraceable specializes in designing cutting-edge events by seamlessly integrating crypto ticketing, event apps, token creation, and innovative tech solutions to fit clients' needs. Untraceable has organized hundreds of events from the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada to the first Ethereum hackathon to ETHWaterloo. For more information on Untraceable, please visit www.untraceableinc.com.
About Tracy Leparulo:
Conference organizer Tracy Leparulo has a proven track record of producing large scale, high-quality blockchain events, including the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada, ETHWaterloo, and POLYCON18. Leparulo also hosted three world-first events: Ethereum Hackathon, Certified Training Conference, and Securities Token Conference. Tracy is an advisor and mentor to various blockchain startups. She is a mentor at the Founder Institute.
Facebook: Untraceable Blockchain Events LinkedIn: Untraceable Blockchain Events Twitter: @futurist_conf Twitter: @untraceableinc Instagram: @untraceableinc
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.