The Accounting Blockchain Coalition (ABC) unveiled 35 members today

The Accounting Blockchain Coalition (ABC) announced today a total of 35 members have joined since its launch in the spring of a multi-stakeholder group of industry leaders in accounting, education, technology, finance and law. The ABC is a non-profit, industry association that serves as a forum for businesses and organizations to develop and share information on accounting matters relevant to digital assets and distributed ledger technology, including blockchain.



"The ABC added 35 members from a variety of disciplines focused on creating a knowledge-sharing organization for the accounting, education, technology, finance and law sectors that will inform the industry on best practices in accounting and taxation as changes and resulting opportunities are created by the implementation of blockchain technology,” said David Deputy, president, ABC. “Four working groups were established and will be publishing best practices content soon to be shared among ABC members. The working group focus areas are: Audit and Accounting, Internal Control, Regulatory Compliance and Taxation.”



ABC members include BDO USA LLP; BPM LLP; ConsenSys; Crowe LLP; Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business; Microsoft; RSM US LLP ("RSM") and Vertex, Inc. (Board Members); American Accounting Association; Independent Living Association, Inc.; Morris + D’Angelo; Perkins Coie LLP and Request Network Foundation (Charter Members); Aprio, LLP; CryptoTaxPrep.com by Happy Tax; Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP; EisnerAmper LLP; Grayscale Investments, LLC and WithumSmith+Brown (Promoter Members); 216; Anybill Financial Services; BDMP Technologies LLC; Bx3; Deloitte & Touche LLP; FPV & Galindez LLC; Grant Thornton LLP; INP Accounting & Tax; Isenberg School of Management; Kaufman Rossin; LBMC, PC; Maryland Association of CPAs; Mazars USA LLP, New Alchemy LLC, University of Arkansas at Little Rock - Department of Accounting and Warren Averett, LLC (Associate Members).

About The Accounting Blockchain Coalition

The Accounting Blockchain Coalition is an industry association formed to educate businesses and organizations on accounting matters relevant to digital assets and distributed ledger technology, including blockchain. Offering a platform for members to contribute their knowledge and expertise while fostering best practices, the ABC has three levels of membership including Charter, Promoter and Associate.



