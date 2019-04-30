Quotidien Finance, Corporate Finance, Crypto Finance, ICO, STO, Blockchain Daily News
              



The 3rd edition of Monex Summit Europe will be happening in Warsaw, Poland on the 27-29th of November


On 27-28 November the largest and most senior group of FinTech, Banking leaders and innovators in Europe will come together to build the future of Fintech at the 3rd edition of Monex Summit Europe in Warsaw, Poland.



articles liés
Monex Summit is annually held in Europe, MENA, and CIS, where industry experts, C-suites, and other grandiose professionals, such as inventor of the World Wide Web, one of the Top 100 most important people of the 20th century - Sir Tim Berners Lee, come together to discuss and develop the latest trends of FinTech and Banking industries.

Monex Summit Europe gathers over 500 participants and over 150 leading FinTech and Banking companies to Warsaw, the new headquarters of the FinTech industry in CEE.

This Summit mainly focuses on expansion of knowledge and maximizing deal-making opportunities for all of our guests. Event attendees will learn how to leverage the emerging technologies to transform their businesses along with a tremendous opportunity to benefit from ongoing exclusive networks. The attendees will have 2 full days of immersive learning, networking, B2B meetings, Panel discussions followed by a cocktail party, networking lunches and a Gala Dinner.

This is the best opportunity for you to challenge your company and put it face-to-face with the reality of FinTech industry. Whether you’re a large global company or SME, you are looking to showcase your products / services, grow brand awareness across the FinTech ecosystem, or find that perfect business partnership, Monex Summit comes in to achieve your goals.

Finyear is a media partner of the conference.

Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.

Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.

----------------

Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.

Tuesday, April 30th 2019
Rate it


New comment:
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Free Daily Newsletter / Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Cryptocurrencies
Finyear - Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2019 - Finance all the Year, Corporate Finance, Crypto Finance, Levée de fonds, M&A Besançon. 2019 : ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.