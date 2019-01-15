Tezos Foundation Strengthens its Governance and Management Team with New Hires

Additionally, Eelco Fiole, investment executive and adjunct professor for finance ethics, has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Blockchain and tech entrepreneur Lily Liu has joined as an advisor to the board of the Foundation. With their combined experience and expertise, they boost the capabilities of the Tezos Foundation.



After the successful launch of the main net last year, the Tezos Foundation is continually focused on how it can best support the further development of its third generation blockchain protocol and its ecosystem. With the appointment of two senior executives, the Foundation is taking an important step forward by strengthening its internal expertise and capabilities. We look forward to having Ulrich Sauter, Eelco Fiole and Lily Liu working with the Foundation and bringing crucial governance, financial and industry specific experience,” says Ryan Jesperson, President of the Tezos Foundation.



Ulrich Sauter has more than 20 years of professional experience in the financial and legal industry. Before joining Zurich based law firm Naegeli & Partners Attorneys at Law Ltd. as counsel, he worked as general counsel and member of the executive committee for Leonteq. His international work experience and his focus on governance and compliance will bring valuable insight to the Tezos Foundation.



Eelco Fiole is co-founder and sole managing partner of Alpha Governance Partners, an international risk-governance focused fiduciary services firm. With 25 years in the financial services industry, he gained almost a decade of fiduciary COO- and CFO-experience in alternative investments, wealth management and blockchain and will help to further develop the Tezos Foundation’s strategy around governance and risk diversification. Fiole is an Adjunct Professor in Finance Ethics at the University of Lausanne. He states: “Observing the increasing maturity and institutionalization in the blockchain space, Tezos is excellently positioned to be a leading model for robust governance, supporting cutting-edge technological development and protocol adoption globally”.



Lily Liu has joined as advisor to the board of the Tezos Foundation already in November last year. Lily has an extensive background in private equity and in the blockchain space. She is co-founder of blockchain startup Earn.com, acquired by Coinbase in 2018, and will work closely with the Tezos foundation board and advise on ecosystem development and strategy.



Tezos is a self-amending smart contract blockchain protocol that successfully launched in the summer of 2018. It has a strong global community that is growing rapidly. The Swiss based Tezos Foundation supports the long-term success of the Tezos protocol and ecosystem. By funding initiatives from scientists, researchers, developers, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts, the Foundation encourages decentralized development and robust participation.



tezos.foundation

