Quotidien Fintech & Blocktech / Daily News
              



Lundi 11 Janvier 2021

Tether tokens (USDt) first to go live on Hermez Network Layer 2 Solution


Hermez Network, a decentralised zero-knowledge rollup (zk-rollup), will launch Tether tokens (USDt) on the protocol’s Layer 2 network, a solution designed to improve scalability on Ethereum to ensure cheaper transactions.



articles liés
Hermez will work with key projects ahead of its official launch to provide significantly cheaper payments and token transfers to millions of users around the world.

“Hermez is excited to welcome Tether tokens (USDt) as the first of many projects to join the Layer 2 network ahead of our official launch this year. Hermez will bring scalability, speed and lower transaction fees to users while furthering our mission to create a self-sustaining and community minded network,” said Jordi Baylina, Technical Lead at Hermez.

“Tether is happy to announce that we are among the first projects to be enabled on Hermez, a ZK-Rollup solution that aims to help Ethereum scalability,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether Operations Limited. “Tether and Hermez both share a desire to keep building next-generation financial products and we feel our growing customer base will appreciate and benefit greatly from this collaboration”

The Hermez zk-rollup, which was announced at EDCON in August, is a layer 2 construction that scales Ethereum by rolling multiple transfers into a single transaction.

One of Hermez’s missions alongside scaling payments is to support community-based projects through its original Proof-of-Donation mechanism. This initiative will see 40% of the value generated reinvested into community-driven Layer 1 projects through Gitcoin grants.

In October 2020, Hermez launched its utility token, HEZ, via a successful liquidity pool on Uniswap. HEZ is an integral part of the Hermez Network, as it will enable coordinators to participate when mainnet launches. Users looking to become coordinators can acquire HEZ ahead of the mainnet launch in early 2021.

With the anticipated arrival of Ethereum 2.0, Layer 2 scalability solutions are an essential tool to solving the issues found when processing high volumes of transactions and high gas fees.
Hermez is open to welcoming more projects to the network with more projects to be announced later in 2021.

About Hermez Network
Hermez Network is a decentralised zero-knowledge rollup that greatly scales and reduces the cost of payments and transfers on the Ethereum network with a focus on supporting community driven projects through its original Proof-of-Donation mechanism. Hermez aims to create an inclusive and accessible blockchain payment network developed by the team behind iden3, an open-source protocol for self-sovereign identities on public blockchains.
hermez.io

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | The DeFi Company |

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.