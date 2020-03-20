Tether Launches on Bitcoin Cash via SLP, Supporting Large Blocks, Low Transfer Fees

The Bitcoin Cash network prioritizes onchain scaling and utility as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, supporting large blocks, with low transfer fees of about 1 satoshi and low confirmation. This provides the capacity for small amounts to be quickly sent across the network.



“A key strength of Tether is that it is underpinned by a rich diversity of different blockchains,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether. “Our latest collaboration with Bitcoin Cash will provide Tether with a variety of benefits. We expect the adoption after launch to be pretty easy for any integrator. The launch will also support more applications on the Bitcoin Cash chain, with Tether facilitating payment for these applications.”



"It's extremely exciting to hear that the world's biggest stablecoin will be using the Bitcoin Cash Blockchain and that the millions of Bitcoin.com wallet holders will be able to send and receive Tether using SLP tokens," said Roger Ver, Executive Chairman of Bitcoin.com.



Tether’s launch on SLP underlines its central role within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.Tether is the preeminent and market-leading stablecoin with a market capitalization of $5.5 billion. Tether's success and popularity is based upon its status as the most liquid, stable and trusted product.



In addition to the collaboration with Bitcoin Cash, Tether also works with Algorand, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni and Tron. Tether is driven to support and empower growing ventures and innovation in the blockchain space.



About Tether

Tether is the preeminent stablecoin with the biggest market capitalization, surpassing that of all rival offerings combined. Created in October 2014, Tether has grown to become the most traded cryptocurrency. Tether is disrupting the legacy financial system by offering a more modern approach to money. By introducing fiat currency-digital cash to the Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron and Algorand blockchains, Tether makes a significant contribution to a more connected ecosystem. Tether combines digital currency benefits, such as instant global transactions, with traditional currency benefits, such as price stability. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Tether is a secure, fast and low-cost way to transact with money.

About Bitcoin.com

At Bitcoin.com, we’re primed to change the world with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). From our fast, free wallet app which lets you manage both BCH and BTC with ease, to our global mining solutions, coverage of crypto industry news, and various other crypto-focused products, we’re committed to making BCH available to people of all ages, genders, nationalities, and financial backgrounds. For more information, visit bitcoin.com

