Tether Dominates Ethereum-based Stablecoins, According to Research from The Block

The Block found that Tether (USDt) dominates weekly transaction volumes among Ethereum-based stablecoins, with its transaction volume market share roughly in line with its market capitalization market share. USDt’s total market capitalization has more than tripled from about $2 billion in February 2019 to surpass $7.2 billion.
“Tether is manifestly growing in popularity as the most liquid, stable and trusted stablecoin,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether. “Like Ethereum itself, Tether plays a central role in the digital asset ecosystem. Tether’s increasing strength among Ethereum-based stablecoins shows that the market has once again decided. In times of uncertainty and volatility, Tether represents a secure, stable and robust platform.”
USDt has a market share of 77.84 per cent among Ethereum-based stablecoins, according to research by The Block. USDt’s outstanding Ethereum-based supply has grown by 113 per cent year-to-date to from $2.3 billion to $4.9 billion. The aggregate Ethereum-based stablecoin market capitalization has increased 95.38 per cent year-to-date to $6.25 billion, research from The Block found.
Tether works with Algorand, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni and Tron. Tether is driven to support and empower growing ventures and innovation in the blockchain space.
About Tether
Tether is the preeminent stablecoin with the biggest market capitalization, surpassing that of all rival offerings combined. Created in October 2014, Tether has grown to become the most traded cryptocurrency. Tether is disrupting the legacy financial system by offering a more modern approach to money. By introducing fiat currency-digital cash to the bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron and Algorand blockchains, Tether makes a significant contribution to a more connected ecosystem. Tether combines digital currency benefits, such as instant global transactions, with traditional currency benefits, such as price stability. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Tether is a secure, fast and low-cost way to transact with money.
tether.to
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.