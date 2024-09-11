Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Telos Impact - Impact Investing – Analyst Intern - Brussels - Jan 2025

Telos Impact is an advisory firm with offices in Brussels and Paris, specializing in Impact Investing and Philanthropy.

As a member of our team, you will play a pivotal role in supporting our efforts in two key areas :


Your Role

1. Venture Capital: You will actively contribute to the development of a pan-European portfolio of direct investments, primarily in the scale-up stage. These investments will revolve around themes critical to the future: sustainable food, circularity, and water.
2. Fund Investments: You will assist in building a diverse portfolio of fund investments through our fund-of-fund vehicle. This will involve identifying and partnering with Europe's top climate funds, each with distinct strategies and geographic focuses.

Key Responsibilities

Your responsibilities will encompass a range of stimulating tasks, including :

• Sourcing and Screening: Identifying and evaluating potential investment opportunities, both in the venture capital and fund domains.
• Analysis: Conducting comprehensive analyses of investment opportunities, encompassing impact assessments, business viability, market dynamics, financial assessments, and industry evaluations.
• Knowledge Building: Continuously expanding your expertise in our focus sectors through in-depth research and engagements with subject matter experts.

What We Offer

Telos Impact offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact. You can expect :

• Impact: The chance to contribute to a company committed to a purpose-driven mission.
• Learning: Extensive exposure to the captivating world of Impact Venture Capital, with valuable on-the-job coaching.
• Dynamic Environment: A vibrant and innovative workplace nurtured by a supportive team.
• Compensation and Benefits: Competitive compensation.

Who We Are Seeking

We are looking for individuals who embody our values and possess the following qualifications :

• Education: Recently graduated with a master's degree or gap year students with strong academic track record.
• Passion for the Environment: Demonstrated interest in environmental issues.
• Professional Experience: A first meaningful experience, preferably in areas related to finance, strategy, or investments.
• Analytical Prowess: strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Communication Skills: Effective oral and written communication abilities, along with strong interpersonal skills; fluency in French is mandatory.

Application Details

If you're ready to embark on this exciting journey with us, please complete this form before October 15th, 2024.

Our strength lies in our differences – we want our workplace to be inclusive and are committed to building a team with diversity of identity, experience and thought. If you work for us, we’d like you to feel you can be yourself and achieve your full potential.

about Telos Impact

Telos Impact is an advisory firm with offices in Brussels and Paris, specializing in Impact Investing and Philanthropy. Established in 2015, Telos has been a catalyst for deploying over €150 million towards high-impact solutions and visionary entrepreneurs. Since 2018, Telos has expanded its reach into impact investing, focusing on venture capital investments in both funds and companies dedicated to addressing critical environmental challenges.

Telos Impact - Impact Investing – Analyst Intern - Brussels - Jan 2025
