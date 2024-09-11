Telos Impact - Impact Investing – Analyst Intern - Brussels - Jan 2025

1. Venture Capital: You will actively contribute to the development of a pan-European portfolio of direct investments, primarily in the scale-up stage. These investments will revolve around themes critical to the future: sustainable food, circularity, and water.

2. Fund Investments: You will assist in building a diverse portfolio of fund investments through our fund-of-fund vehicle. This will involve identifying and partnering with Europe's top climate funds, each with distinct strategies and geographic focuses.