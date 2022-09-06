TOP 5 Forex Brokers in South Africa

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
The pandemic has caused a rise in the unemployment rate in South Africa. The number of unemployed increased by more than 30%. This has changed the fate of Forex trading in the region and led to a new round of its popularity.


Thus, trading on the Forex market has become a great opportunity for people to earn some money to feed their families. Moreover, even those who kept their jobs started exploring new ways of additional income. The Forex market turned out to be the best option. It is easily accessible and open 24 hours a day 5 days a week. Every day the turnover of trading is equal to the amount of more than $ 5 trillion. All you need to make trades is a working device and a good connection to the Internet.

Of course, the demand for the services of a reliable Forex broker has increased as well. Experienced traders know that the choice of the brokerage firm has a great impact on the results of the trading activity.
Today in South Africa the top list of brokers includes 5 companies:
● RoboForex
● Tickmill
● BDSwiss
● HotForex
● FxPro

RoboForex
The brokerage agency provides a great choice of accounts including Copy and Islamic. No fees for Pro accounts. RoboForex is perfect for beginners who want to try to trade Forex. It offers a convenient interface, multiple instruments, more than 20 payment options, and fast service.

Tickmill
One of the lowest commissions on the market – only $4 for a standard lot and $2 for open & close. Payouts and deposits are provided without any fees. Tickmill offers trades on CFDs on shares indexes, bonds, metals, and digital money.

BDSwiss
This brokerage firm allows registering an account with ZAR as a basic currency. The platform offers a multiplicity of tools including over 120 CFDs on cryptocurrencies, indexes, different types of goods, stocks, and 51 Forex pairs.

HotForex
The company provides a generous bonus for all newcomers – 100% of the first deposit. A ZAR-based account is available. Fees on investments and cashouts are not required. HotForex presents 53 currency pairs and more than 200 CFDs on various goods, metals, stocks, bonds, and indexes.

FxPro
FxPro offers a wide range of CFD trading tools including 70 currency pairs, and over 100 CFDs on indexes shares, metals, and energy. No fees on deposits and payouts. It is possible to register an account with the base currency ZAR.

Mardi 6 Septembre 2022




