TNG FinTech Group to Develop HK's FinTech Community into a Regional Financial Powerhouse

Spanning over 25,800 square feet, WSF is headquartered in the heart of Hong Kong Island and aims to create a platform that empowers global startups, particularly FinTech companies to tap to the Asian FinTech hub. It has twelve signature conference rooms and three main event spaces, namely: Arena, Wall Street Corner and Sandbox, which are able to accommodate about 150-300 persons each. Every space is specially designed and furnished to support the business development and daily operations of FinTech players.
Empowered by TNG, WSF is committed to building a comprehensive, valuable and interactive platform that helps businesses grow through providing one-stop solutions from business incorporation, office space, bank account opening, working visa application, operation support, business referral, fundraising to capital market advisory. WSF also serves as a central connector to investors, regulators, financial institutions, business partners, potential customers and media resources with its key strengths as below:
- Furnished office space
- Premium facilities and amenities
- Professional corporate services
- Broad FinTech community
- Extensive banking and investor network
- Relaxing and recreation facilities for work-life balance (Time Out Cafe, Wall Street Fitness, etc.)
- The Wall Street Factory (WSF) online:www.wsf360.com/
With its integrated platform, WSF is striving to collaborate with global e-wallets and financial institutions in offering and promoting their Open Banking APIs (Application Programme Interface) to global FinTech, WealthTech, InsureTech, PropTech companies and more. Currently, WSF has commenced collaboration with a few FinTech pilot players, covering Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and PropTech companies.
Mr. Alex Kong, Founder and Chairman of TNG, said, "We are really excited to witness the official grand launch of WSF, which perfectly matches TNG's commitment to elevating lives of billions with financial empowerment and financial services. WSF is designated to help startups grow to rising-stars to unicorns, and then to public listings in major stock exchange, by providing them a host of business and fundraising solutions."
"We believe everyone in the world deserves a better life including the ability to access basic financial services. TNG's aim is to realize this vision as quickly as possible with carefully managed resources, effort and passion to do more and personal integrity. WSF, with its strong network in WealthTech, CreditTech, Global E-money Alliance, Innovation Labs and Associations, Blockchain, etc., is believed to play a critical role of facilitator, accelerator and supporter for the business growth of global startups."
About TNG
Headquartered in Hong Kong, TNG FinTech Group Inc., together with affiliates, is an industry pioneer providing the next generation financial services to over 1.2 billion unbanked population in Asia through its various e-wallet and e-money platforms. The financial services it provides include electronic payments, global remittance, global cash withdrawal and settlement, wealth management and more. Its 'Global E-Money Alliance' platform currently covers Hong Kong and over 160 countries, including Mainland China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan, European Union countries, which provides 24x7 cash-in and cash-out services to its users through a network of over 5,000 banks and over 400,000 cash pick-up points globally.
tngfintech.com
