THE STORY OF MYTVCHAIN.COM, THE SPORTS GAME CHANGER TO BE BROADCASTED ON FOX SPORTS ASIA

MyTVchain supports "Sport En France" by making available a Replay option to promote sports
SIX Digital Exchange lance un prototype de négoce et règlement basé sur la DLT
Building On Blockchain Without Code: Proxeus Goes Live
Zurich-based Shift Cryptosecurity launches second generation Swiss made open source BitBox02 hardware wallets
L'UE sélectionne 4 entreprises suisses pour développer une solution quantique de stockage d'actifs crypto
The company is developing its technology based on the blockchain with the sharing of user’s storage capacity and bandwidth. The MyTV token shall be also used as a reward scheme in order to pay for those services provided by users but also in order to help users donate their token to their favourite sports clubs. The Initial Exchange offering has also started since 25th of September 2019 and shall last until 2nd of October on LIQUID EXCHANGE (regulated in Japan) and LEX EXCHANGE (regulated in Australia).
MyTVchain has partnered with Momentum Studio Inc., a Beverly Hills, USA based production and syndication company. MyTVchain broadcast will last 3 months reaching hundreds of million households in Asia. It is the first time in the crypto market, that an IEO will run on multiple exchanges and is powered by a strong advertising campaign with Fox Sports Asia which is unique in term of market reach.
MyTVchain offers free web TV for sports clubs and athletes worldwide with already a community of more than 30,000 users and sports clubs from 40 countries on the 5 continents
For more information about the IEO, please visit: https://mytvchain.io
To create your free web TV, please visit: https://mytvchain.com
General enquiries: info@mytvchain.com
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d'ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
