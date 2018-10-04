Syncsort to Connect Blockchain with Enterprise-Wide Data

“We see blockchain emerging as a next-generation platform with tremendous potential that can be enabled by data integration and data quality, similar to how Hadoop emerged for Big Data,” said Tendü Yoğurtçu, CTO, Syncsort. “Connecting blockchain to existing infrastructure and legacy platforms across the enterprise is consistent with Syncsort’s leadership in Big Iron to Big Data, making enterprise-wide data accessible to next generation platforms and applying it to pressing business use cases. We are excited to join Hyperledger and to identify areas where Syncsort can contribute to maturing the platform and making its benefits more achievable for our customers.”



While investments in blockchain are growing, especially in the financial world and supply chains, it still faces significant challenges. Aside from the fact that many have a narrow view of blockchain (associating it only with bitcoin), there are technological investments needed around governance, scalability of the platform and usability. With Hyperledger, Syncsort will tackle the challenge of data preparation, enrichment and movement on and off blockchain.



“We are thrilled to welcome Syncsort to Hyperledger,” said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. “We're excited to see how they'll leverage blockchain to improve data quality and accessibility for their customers and look forward to seeing the contributions they’ll make to the Hyperledger community.”



More information on Syncsort’s Integrate portfolio is available here: www.syncsort.com/integrate.



