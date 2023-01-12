Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Switzerland’s leading payment app TWINT chooses NetGuardians’ AI software to bolster fraud mitigation with real-time transaction monitoring

Award-winning Swiss FinTech NetGuardians, renowned for its enterprise risk platform for combatting financial fraud, has announced that Switzerland’s leading payment app TWINT has selected its software as part of an enhanced fraud prevention program.


Switzerland’s leading payment app TWINT chooses NetGuardians’ AI software to bolster fraud mitigation with real-time transaction monitoring
NetGuardians software detects anomalous payments through its innovative behavioural analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The software monitors all of TWINT’s payment transactions in real-time and provides a risk score through profiling.

The software ensures accurate detection and a minimal volume of false positives, fostering customer trust whilst keeping operational costs low. Machine-learning algorithms help financial institutions to discover and stay on top of emerging threats from fraud schemes.

TWINT chose NetGuardians as a provider due to its capability to monitor, process, and store large volumes of transactions in real-time while providing the best possible protection for TWINT’s customers.
Joël Winteregg, NetGuardians Co-Founder and CEO, said: “This is more than a new contract for NetGuardians, it is the perfect example of two Swiss fintechs who both became leaders in their respective domains and are partnering to make Swiss payments faster and safer.”

NETGUARDIANS
NetGuardians is an award-winning Swiss FinTech helping financial institutions in over 30 countries to fight fraud. More than 80 banks and wealth managers, including 40 per cent of all Swiss state-owned commercial banks and three of the top 10 private banks as ranked by Euromoney, rely on NetGuardians' 3D artificial intelligence (3D AI) solution to prevent fraudulent payments in real-time. Banks using NetGuardians’ software have achieved an 85 per cent reduction in customer friction, enjoy more than 75 per cent lower operating costs and have detected new fraud cases.
NetGuardians is the fraud-prevention partner of major banking software companies, including Finastra, Avaloq, Mambu and Finacle. It was listed as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection and as a global leader in the 2021 Aite-Novarica report on Fraud and AML Machine Learning Platforms. Headquartered in Switzerland, NetGuardians has offices in Singapore, Kenya and Poland.
www.netguardians.ch

TWINT
Make convenient and secure payments with TWINT using your smartphone: pay at the cash register in supermarkets, in online shops, when shopping at farm shops, on public transport, when parking or transferring money to your friends. With over four million active users, TWINT is the leading payment app in Switzerland. TWINT AG belongs to Switzerland’s biggest banks: BCV (Banque Cantonale Vaudoise), Credit Suisse, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, UBS, Zürcher Kantonalbank as well as SIX and Worldline.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Jeudi 12 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

idverde nomme Richard Blumberger au poste de Group Chief Financial Officer

Nozomi Networks nomme Jared Waterman au poste de directeur financier

Matthieu Cordier rejoint Hub One en tant que Directeur Financier

Nadine Chakar Joins Leading Fintech Innovator Securrency as CEO

Adrien Burel rejoint Eiffel Investment Group en tant que vice-président au sein du pôle Business Development

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Cointelegraph has launched an Accelerator program for innovative Web3 startups

Qonto poursuit l'intégration de Penta pour servir ses clients actuels et futurs

Le secteur des technologies est en déclin mais n'est pas près de disparaître

India’s Decimal Point Analytics receives grant funding to develop tokenization solutions for $100+ billion traditional assets market

Switzerland’s leading payment app TWINT chooses NetGuardians’ AI software to bolster fraud mitigation with real-time transaction monitoring

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Interview | Samuel Rouayrenc, Vice-Président régional de BlackLine France

Interview | Sébastien Videment, fondateur et Président de MERITIS

Le bitcoin ouvre 2023 avec 9 sessions positives sur 10

Comment sécuriser la jeune génération en entreprise ?

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Continuum and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Web3 Powered Data Intelligence & Content Syndication

Mastercard announces Web3 spotlight program to develop & launch emerging musical artists in the digital economy

Le prix de l'ApeCoin (APE) est en hausse de 30% ; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) et PancakeSwap (CAKE) sont des choix essentiels pour le marché baissier

Interview | Yubico - Cybersécurité et conformité dans le secteur financier

How to Stay Focused in Blockchain and Crypto

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.