Suisse : Amun lance sur le SIX le premier ETP au monde adossé au Bitcoin Cash

Amun AG, la fintech suisse qui vise à faciliter l’accès aux investissements en actifs crypto-actifs, a annoncé aujourd’hui le lancement du premier ETP (produit négocié en bourse) permettant de suivre le Bitcoin Cash (symbole ABCH) sur la bourse suisse. Roger Ver a investi 25’000 bitcoin cash (9,9 millions de dollars à ce jour) dans ce nouvel ETP.
Roger Ver, CEO de Bitcoin.com, a déclaré: «Bitcoin Cash est en train de changer la donne de l'écosystème de la crypto et au-delà. Amun aidera à consolider son adoption mondiale. Nous sommes confiants que notre investissement dans le nouvel ETP Amun BCH donnera l'exemple et incitera davantage d'investisseurs à rejoindre la communauté qui croit au rythme du succès du Bitcoin Cash.»
Roger Ver est l'un des premiers investisseurs dans les start-up liées au bitcoin. Il a été un partisan de premier plan de l'adoption de Bitcoin et a vu dans celui-ci un moyen de promouvoir la liberté économique. Il fait maintenant la promotion du Bitcoin Cash. Bitcoin Cash a été créé en août 2017 par des mineurs et des développeurs soucieux de l'avenir de la cryptomonnaie et de sa capacité à évoluer efficacement. Ils ont mis en œuvre une plus grande taille de bloc dans la blockchain afin d’accélérer le processus de vérification des transactions.
Hany Rashwan, cofondateur et CEO d'Amun, explique: «Nous suivons notre stratégie, qui consiste à fournir aux investisseurs une suite de produits plus étendue dans le domaine des crypto-actifs, facilement disponible sur l'un des marchés les plus réputés, le SIX Swiss Exchange. Grâce à ce produit, les investisseurs peuvent désormais facilement ajouter le Bitcoin Cash (BCH) à leur portefeuille.»
Ce lancement fait suite à la cotation, au cours des neuf derniers mois, de cinq ETP, offrant aux investisseurs un accès à la plus large gamme de cryptodevises du monde: les dix cryptomonnaies les plus importantes avec Amun Bitwise Select 10 ETP Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL), ainsi que Bitcoin (ABTC), Ethereum (AETH) et Ripple (AXRP).
