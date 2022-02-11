Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Vendredi 11 Février 2022

Stephen Hess, Head of Product at Solana Labs, to Become CEO of Metaplex Studios, Doubling Down on Infrastructure for NFTs


Metaplex Studios, a U.S.-based organization dedicated to advancing the Solana NFT protocol Metaplex (https://www.metaplex.com/), announced today the appointment of Stephen Hess as Chief Executive Officer.



articles liés
Stephen Hess, Head of Product at Solana Labs, to Become CEO of Metaplex Studios, Doubling Down on Infrastructure for NFTs
Hess will be leaving his role as Head of Product at Solana Labs where he supported the development of the Solana ecosystem and played a key role in the explosion of NFT projects on Solana last year.

Metaplex is the core NFT standard and protocol of the Solana ecosystem. Since June of 2021, Metaplex has been used to create over 7.4 million NFTs for 94,000 projects with over 650,000 active collectors. Metaplex is also the protocol behind the recently announced Coachella Keys Collection and its foundation will be sponsoring the Solana Hacker House in Seattle this week.

“The Metaplex Protocol has been an incredible launchpad for independent creators into the metaverse,” said Stephen Hess, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Metaplex Studios. “We’re doubling down on these independent artists, creators and game studios and focused on making NFT tools available to everyone.”

The Metaplex community has created several new on-chain programs and tools for developers, such as Candy Machine, Auction House, Packs and Gumdrop that give creators more control over how their NFTs are structured, minted, and experienced.

“When launching NFTs for Coachella’s community, we wanted to build on a platform that was accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly,” said Sam Schoonover, Innovation Lead at Coachella. “Working with Metaplex on Solana is going to give us the ability to try new things and provide new and interesting utility for our fans.”

Late last month, the Foundation supporting the Metaplex protocol announced the completion of a $46 million token sale co-led by Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto, with participation from over 90 diverse individuals from industries including but not limited to music, sports, fashion and film. With this raise, the Metaplex Foundation will provide grants to many organizations, including Metaplex Studios, to support ecosystem development and empower creators from underrepresented communities.

In January of 2022, five months after the first Solana NFT to break $1 million occurred, the Solana blockchain crossed $1 billion in NFT total sales, all of which were minted with Metaplex. The blockchains highest weekly trade volume reached $160.39 million in August of 2021. Since that trade value peak, JP Morgan reported that the Solana blockchain has been capturing the most NFT volume share compared to alternatives.

About Metaplex
Metaplex is a permissionless on-chain protocol for buying, selling, and using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) natively on the Solana blockchain. Metaplex dramatically lowers minting and transaction fees and is a platform for independent NFT marketplaces. Along with the on-chain protocol, an open-source application framework can be fully customized, self-hosted, and extended without passing through a centralized authority.
To begin creating on Metaplex please visit: https://www.metaplex.com

About Metaplex Studios
Metaplex Studios aims to grow the ecosystem of developers and makers that are building on the Metaplex protocol by providing the tools and resources needed to create the internet of Web3

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.