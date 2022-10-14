Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon

Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network.


Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon
Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.

Spritz Finance, a Web3 finance app that lets users pay bills with cryptocurrency directly from their preferred crypto wallets, has launched a new feature to enable TradFi payments with any token on the Polygon network. The feature will let users better integrate their on and off-chain finances, all from one place.

Spritz beta users in the US can now pay their credit cards, mortgage, utilities, student loans, and more with any token on the Polygon network, including the network’s native currency MATIC – all without having to first swap for stablecoins like USDC.

“We knew that our users wanted the option to pay bills with any token, from Polygon’s biggest coins to leveraging any and all on-chain rewards generated from DeFi, blockchain-based gaming, and income earned by working for DAOs,” said Chris Sheehan, Spritz founder and CEO. “This feature is an integral part of the Spritz platform, and saves our customers valuable time and money. By avoiding unnecessary swaps and fees,more people can use their crypto for everyday purchases and monthly expenses seamlessly.”

While still in beta, Spritz is open to anyone with a US bill-pay account and crypto held in non-custodian wallets, such as MetaMask and Ledger. Spritz launched on the Polygon network earlier this year, which allows for blazingly fast and cheap payment transactions, where gas fees are typically a penny or less. The company plans to expand its crypto bill pay capabilities to more blockchain networks in the near future.

About Spritz Finance
Spritz Finance enables IRL bill payments directly from Web3 wallets, on a path to eventually connecting every smart contract and every traditional use of funds in the world, from mortgage payments and credit cards to monthly utility bills. With the company’s first product, customers can make bill payments using any crypto token without needing to offramp through a bank. The company is currently in closed beta, which can be joined from the Spritz website.
https://spritz.finance

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 14 Octobre 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Vendredi 14 Octobre 2022 - 17:00 OKX partners with Pyth Network

Vendredi 14 Octobre 2022 - 16:06 Waves Labs launches accelerator program to combat Web3 building barriers

Vendredi 14 Octobre 2022 - 09:33 Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Okta nomme Pierre Barbier Directeur Général pour sa filiale France

Laetitia Carle, ex Morgan Stanley, rejoint la climate tech Greenly

François Barthelemy nommé Gérant au sein de Gimar&Co

Wefox Appoints Helen Heslop To Board

MANGOPAY nomme Olympe Leflambe au poste de General Counsel, Legal & Compliance

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

OKX partners with Pyth Network

Waves Labs launches accelerator program to combat Web3 building barriers

Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

Décryptage : passage à l’e-facturation, les entreprises oscillent entre confiance et incertitude

La fintech britannique Ebury intègre officiellement le programme PSP (prestataire de service de paiement) d’Amazon

Okta nomme Pierre Barbier Directeur Général pour sa filiale France

Alantra lance 33N Ventures en partenariat avec une équipe experte en cybersécurité pour investir en Europe, en Israël et aux États-Unis

Sigma annonce le lancement de LIXA, son ERP Finance Saas

Cryptomonnaies : quels sont les conseils à suivre pour éviter les arnaques

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Web3 Gaming Marketplace AQUA.xyz Integrates with Immutable X To Expand Offerings for Core Gamers

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

UK health-tech start up Florence announces expansion into France following the success of UK business

M&A : comment déstresser les opérations ?

Ex Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3Mto Launch Scale3 Labs, an Open DevOps & Telemetry Platform for Web3 Infrastructure

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.