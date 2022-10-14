Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network.

Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.



Spritz Finance, a Web3 finance app that lets users pay bills with cryptocurrency directly from their preferred crypto wallets, has launched a new feature to enable TradFi payments with any token on the Polygon network. The feature will let users better integrate their on and off-chain finances, all from one place.



Spritz beta users in the US can now pay their credit cards, mortgage, utilities, student loans, and more with any token on the Polygon network, including the network’s native currency MATIC – all without having to first swap for stablecoins like USDC.



“We knew that our users wanted the option to pay bills with any token, from Polygon’s biggest coins to leveraging any and all on-chain rewards generated from DeFi, blockchain-based gaming, and income earned by working for DAOs,” said Chris Sheehan, Spritz founder and CEO. “This feature is an integral part of the Spritz platform, and saves our customers valuable time and money. By avoiding unnecessary swaps and fees,more people can use their crypto for everyday purchases and monthly expenses seamlessly.”



While still in beta, Spritz is open to anyone with a US bill-pay account and crypto held in non-custodian wallets, such as MetaMask and Ledger. Spritz launched on the Polygon network earlier this year, which allows for blazingly fast and cheap payment transactions, where gas fees are typically a penny or less. The company plans to expand its crypto bill pay capabilities to more blockchain networks in the near future.



About Spritz Finance

Spritz Finance enables IRL bill payments directly from Web3 wallets, on a path to eventually connecting every smart contract and every traditional use of funds in the world, from mortgage payments and credit cards to monthly utility bills. With the company’s first product, customers can make bill payments using any crypto token without needing to offramp through a bank. The company is currently in closed beta, which can be joined from the Spritz website.

https://spritz.finance



