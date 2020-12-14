Spice VC To List Security Token on Black Manta Capital Partners

articles liés
SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the Blockchain/Tokenization ecosystem, announced today that its SPICE security token will list on Black Manta Capital Partners – the German-based financial services institution licensed by the German Financial Market Authority (BaFin). SPICE will now be available to Black Manta’s global investors via its fully regulated investment platform that offers end-to-end solutions for digital securities, including robust issuance and brokerage services.
SPiCE VC, which has revolutionized the VC asset class with blockchain-based tokenization technology, went live on Black Manta’s investment platform this month – giving investors the opportunity to further diversify their portfolios. This strategic partnership is another significant move as the digital security ecosystem continues to grow at a rapid pace.
“We couldn’t be more excited to list on Black Manta’s growing investment platform. Not only does this increase our exposure to a European market hungry to take advantage of digitized investment opportunities, but it also opens up opportunities for Black Manta to offer SPiCE as part of its brokerage services,” said Tal Elyashiv. “Black Manta is building the investment infrastructure needed in the tokenization ecosystem to move the digitization of capital markets further and we’re looking forward to working with them on this journey.”
This latest announcement comes on the heels of SPiCE VC announcing a new $100 million fundraising round, as well as over 65 percent unrealized gains in the first two years of operation. These current developments by SPiCE underscores the firm’s efforts to provide its investors wide exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. As one of the pioneers of the industry, SPiCE has also played a significant role in the creation of the legal and regulatory framework that is used today. Since the fund’s first closing in 2018, SPiCE has achieved value appreciation of 65 percent, focusing on portfolio companies aiming to change the digital tokenization landscape. To learn more about SPiCE VC and its SPICE digital security, visit: https://blackmanta.capital/spice-vc/
“We are very happy and proud to list SPiCE on our platform. SPiCE is not only among the first tokenized venture funds, but it is a true digital securities ecosystem leader and important contributor to the legal and regulatory structure of the first generation of digital securities/security tokens”, said Alexander Rapatz.
Black Manta Capital Partners is the first BaFin-regulated Tokenization as a Service (TaaS) investment platform that provides clients and investors with end-to-end services to execute every aspect of the security tokenization process. Black Manta’s continued innovation in ﬁnancial products creates completely new access to capital for startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, real estate projects, commodity markets or funds — as well as access to new investments opportunities for investors. The diversified team behind BMCP are senior professionals with banking, VC and corporate background.
ABOUT SPiCE VC
SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel.
www.spicevc.com
