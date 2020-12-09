Sopra Steria reconnu parmi les leaders en matière de conseil en Digital Experience par NelsonHall

articles liés
-
Sopra Steria a lancé ses services de conseil en Digital Experience dès 2011 avec des équipes en France, en Espagne et en Norvège, afin d'accompagner la transformation numérique de ses clients. Sopra Steria a mis l'accent sur les services liés à l'expérience et a fait l'acquisition en mars 2020 de cxpartners, une société de conseil britannique spécialisée dans l’expérience utilisateur et le design ergonomique, qui compte des clients dans les domaines de la numérisation des services administratifs, des services financiers, du commerce de détail et du tourisme.
Evaluant les principaux fournisseurs de services de services de conseil en Digital Experience à l’échelle internationale, le rapport NEAT de NelsonHall salue la capacité de Sopra Steria à offrir des bénéfices immédiats et à répondre aux besoins futurs de ses clients.
Le rapport NEAT de NelsonHall salue la capacité de Sopra Steria à offrir des bénéfices immédiats et à répondre aux besoins futurs de ses clients. Cette évaluation portait sur les principaux fournisseurs à l’échelle internationale.
La qualification de « leader » des services de conseil en Digital Experience de Sopra Steria par NelsonHall s’appuie sur les éléments suivants :
• Son orientation sur l’utilisation des technologies émergentes, dont l’intelligence artificielle
• Sa focalisation sur la conception de services et d’écosystèmes s’appuyant sur le réseau des Digital Factories et des DigiLabs
• L’acquisition de cxpartners ayant apporté des compétences spécialisées et une marque reconnue sur le marché
« Les services de conseil en Digital Experience de Sopra Steria ont été renforcés grâce à l’acquisition de cxpartners, développant ainsi les services de conseil en stratégie de marque, et l’utilisation de technologies émergentes afin de compléter ses capacités fondamentales ciblées géographiquement en matière de conseil en expérience », a expliqué David McIntire, IT Services Research Director chez NelsonHall.
« À l’heure actuelle, de nombreuses entreprises doivent repenser leurs services afin de répondre aux besoins nouveaux et émergents des clients. Sopra Steria doit son statut de leader dans ce domaine à sa capacité d’aider ces entreprises à comprendre leurs clients, réinventer leurs activités et insuffler le changement avec une rapidité sans précédent », déclare Giles Colborne, CEO de cxpartners - une société de Sopra Steria.
« Nous sommes très fiers de figurer parmi les leaders des services de conseil en Digital Experience, un secteur dans lequel nous souhaitons renforcer nos capacités pour les années à venir, surtout grâce aux bénéfices des innovations technologiques dans les services de conseil en Digital Expérience », a ajouté David Maurange, Head of Digital Interactions chez Sopra Steria.
À propos de Sopra Steria
Sopra Steria, l’un des leaders européens du conseil, des services numériques et de l’édition de logici els, aide ses clients à mener leur transformation digitale et à obtenir des bénéfices concrets et durables. Il apporte une réponse globale aux enjeux de compétitivité des grandes entreprises et organisations, combinant une connaissance approfondie des secteurs d’activité et des technologies innovantes à une approche résolument collaborative. Sopra Steria place l’humain au centre de son action et s’engage auprès de ses clients à tirer le meilleur parti du digital pour construire un avenir positif. Fort de 46 000 collaborateurs dans 25 pays, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d’affaires de 4,4 milliards d’euros en 2019.
The world is how we shape it.
Sopra Steria (SOP) est coté sur Euronext Paris (Compartiment A) - Code ISIN : FR0000050809
www.soprasteria.com
A propos de NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services with analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall ’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.
