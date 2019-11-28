Skadden conseille LVMH dans le cadre de son projet d'acquisition de Tiffany pour 14,7 milliards d'euros

articles liés
Les deux sociétés ont annoncé le 25 novembre 2019 la conclusion d'un accord définitif en vue de l'acquisition de Tiffany par LVMH pour un prix de 135 dollars par action en numéraire. L'opération valorise Tiffany à environ 14,7 milliards d'euros, soit 16,2 milliards de dollars. L'acquisition de Tiffany par LVMH a été approuvée par les conseils d'administration des deux sociétés. Il est prévu que l'opération soit clôturée au milieu de l'année 2020, sous réserve des conditions suspensives habituelles, y compris l'approbation des actionnaires de Tiffany et l'obtention des autorisations réglementaires.
Cette opération représente la plus grosse acquisition de LVMH et la plus importante jamais réalisée dans le secteur du luxe.
L'équipe de Skadden est composée d'Armand Grumberg, Arash Attar-Rezvani, Julien Zika et Natalia Rotaru (corporate) ainsi que Thomas Perrot et Margaux Lizé (tax).
A propos de Skadden
Avec environ 1 700 avocats répartis dans 22 bureaux à travers l’Europe, l’Amérique et l’Asie, Skadden est l’un des plus grands cabinets d’avocats internationaux. Skadden représente un grand nombre des plus grandes sociétés dans le monde dont près de la moitié des sociétés du Fortune 250.
