Sesame Labs Launches Marketing Platform for Web3 Companies with $4.5 Million in Funding

Built by a team of Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter alums, Sesame Labs offers a Web3 native marketing stack, which includes a campaign management platform, advertising network and CRM. With Sesame Labs, Web3 companies now have the ability to develop targeted marketing campaigns that leverage competitor data, surface cross-channel customer insights and create in-app engagement rewards – all in one platform.



The company, which also provides customers with a network that allows private and trusted engagement, launches during a time when Web3 companies lack viable distribution channels or the tools needed for effective marketing and customer acquisition.



“The playbook for Web3 marketing is still being written, but we know we cannot rely on traditional Web2 marketing tactics to deliver on growth promises and engage with community members on Web3,” said Sesame Labs co-founder Vinay Jain. “Common Web2 distribution channels simply do not exist on Web3, so we built a solution from the ground up to be the growth engine for Web3 dApps.”



Founded by Vinay Jain and Aman Jain, Sesame Labs launched in private beta in September 2022 to test its platform with over a dozen of some of the largest Web3 gaming companies, including Decentral Games, Ethermon, and League of Kingdoms. Sesame Labs is built on Polygon and includes offerings such as:



- Comprehensive User Profiles: User profiles based on on-chain, social and in-game activity

- User Engagement: Advanced filters identify high-quality users via precise targeting and marketing segmentation tools that give visibility into on and off-chain data

- Business Messaging: Messaging features with built-in rewards and custom pricing allows engagement with users directly

- Cohorts: Search for players within a specific target audience, then save as a “cohort,” which automatically stays up-to-date

- On-chain incentives: Seamless integration of no-code in-game quests and dedicated quest landing pages with automatically dispensed rewards



“The founding team at Sesame Labs has a strong technical background and track record of both building and scaling products at the world’s biggest tech companies,” said Tanay Jaipuria, Partner at Wing Venture Capital. “We’re firm believers in the team’s vision and overall mission to help Web3 marketers become more efficient with their time and capital.”



"A universal pain point around Web3 has been finding sustainable growth for developers, especially those building in games," said Brian Cho, Co-Founder and GP at Patron. "The partners that the Sesame team have on-boarded absolutely love what they are building, and we're thrilled to see them tackle one of the largest opportunities in Web3 dApps."



“Using Sesame Labs, we were able to drive a huge surge in social engagement on both Twitter and Discord for the upcoming launch of our Drago NFT collection," said Han Yoo, chief operating officer at NOD Games. "The platform helped us generate more than 700 NFT sales within a two-week period."



About Sesame Labs

Sesame Labs is the Web3 marketing startup helping Web3 marketers reach, engage, and attract users. Created by founders with years of experience building products at companies such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, Sesame Labs is on a mission to enable people and dApps to engage with trust in a decentralized world. Sesame Labs is based in San Francisco and has raised $4.5 million in equity funding from Wing Venture Capital, Patron, DoubleJump, Forte, MoonFire, Samsung, Twin Ventures, and more.

sesamelabs.xyz

