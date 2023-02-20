Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Direct report: Partner Tech.


Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH
M&A:

Main responsibilities include:
• Execution of M&A advisory activities in the Technology sector;
• Execution: day-to-day management of all aspects of M&A sell-side transactions, including but not limited to: preparing marketing materials, analyzing business plans and conducting financial analyses, managing due diligence processes, coordinating with transaction stakeholders and third-party advisors;
• Contribute to the origination effort with the Partner

Fundraising:
• Identify and develop fund raising opportunities in the Tech space;
• Organize, prepare and deliver client pitches, actively participate in client meetings;
• Contribute to marketing activities and strategy;
• Development of its own network with tech companies, VCs and PE funds, as well as key players in the European tech ecosystem.

Train, guide and mentor associates, analysts and interns and maintain high levels of motivation and high-quality work output.
The candidate may work for other partners depending on the dealflow of the tech team.

Qualifications:
• At least 5/6 years’ proven experience working on cross-border M&A/fundraising transactions, in TECH sectors;
• Master / MBA degree (or equivalent graduate degree in accounting, finance or a related field) from an accredited college or university;
• Strong track record execution of international M&A transactions;
• Good knowledge of European Tech investors ecosystem;
• Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written, for internal and client interactions, and for building and maintaining client relationships;
• Team-oriented, with a strong work ethic and able to manage multiple projects and workstreams effectively;
• Meticulous with a keen eye for detail and problem-solving capabilities;
• Self-starter and entrepreneurial, with a taste for business and client development;
• Management skills in supervising and training junior team members;
• Capacity to take ownership and drive individual projects.

Previous exposure to the Tech industry is a must have.

Please send your application to contact@calmonpartners.com
