Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Securrency’s New Patent for Ground-breaking Compliance Aware Token Framework a Critical Step in Evolution to Global, Liquid, Digital Assets Marketplace

Unique technology automates compliance by embedding identity, risk, security, transaction, and liquidity rules into tokens. Securrency predicts that over the next decade, financial institutions will go all-in to tokenize regulated assets.


Securrency’s New Patent for Ground-breaking Compliance Aware Token Framework a Critical Step in Evolution to Global, Liquid, Digital Assets Marketplace
Securrency, a leading developer of institutional grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, today announced that it has received a United States patent for its Compliance Aware Token® Framework (CATF). This framework is a critical step in Securrency’s four-phase vision that includes:
• Tokenizing financial assets at scale
• Interconnecting global marketplaces on universal transaction and compliance rails
• Accelerating decentralized finance by combining powerful smart contracts with automated business logic
• Enabling a global, liquid digital assets marketplace available to all

In landmark pilot projects with global regulatory agencies and in commercial deployments with world-class financial institutions, Securrency has demonstrated how CATF can solve some of the most pressing issues for digital assets by allowing issuers, their agents, and intermediaries to:
• Easily build rule sets into a token for: identity authentication and authorization, securities regulations, and transaction and liquidity requirements
• Automate multi-jurisdictional compliance and risk-management functions, such as preventing fraud, enforcing holding periods, and applying trading volume and collateralization rules
• Repeat and reuse rule sets to streamline compliant digital asset creation and issuance
• Audit rule sets to facilitate reporting on tokenized securities offerings  
• Empower authorized individuals or entities to freeze or claw-back tokens from a user wallet in, for example, a tax, bankruptcy, or criminal proceeding

Dan Doney, CEO of Securrency, said: “A massive wave of regulated asset tokenization is fast approaching. Basic tokenization without sophisticated, automated compliance isn’t going to cut it when it comes to equities, public funds, fixed income products, and fiat currencies. Financial service providers will need to implement tokenization solutions that encompass identity, security, risk, transaction, and liquidity rules to succeed in a digital assets market that is expected to reach over $16 trillion by 2030. This requires new ways to scale compliance, and our patented Compliance Aware Token Framework will be the foundation for achieving this critical industry milestone.”

Jonathan Steinberg, CEO, WisdomTree, said: “We expect all financial assets to eventually move onto blockchain infrastructure. As first-movers, WisdomTree and Securrency are focused on leading the way with a sophisticated, compliance-centered approach to blockchain-enabled financial products and services as we create the digital marketplaces of the future.”

Nadine Chakar, EVP, State Street said: “Compliance is fundamental to the evolution of digital assets as it will expand global access to capital and investments, help with institutional adoption, and allow for
appropriate regulations. As an early investor in Securrency, we saw the potential of the company’s compliance technology as a key element in State Street’s digital asset strategy.”

Securrency’s Compliance Aware Token® Framework simplifies critical functions like custody, transfer agency, and regulatory compliance and is enabled by four key components of Securrency’s Capital Markets Platform:
• Identity Services support fast on-boarding and authenticate investors based on flexible third party credentialing systems such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know-Your-Customer (KYC), and Know-Your- Business (KYB), using an open identity-proofing approach
• Attestation Registry provides real-time, risk-based authorization for market participants to engage in transactions for which they are properly credentialed based on factors such as their location and regulatory requirements
• Policy Rules Engine provides real-time representation of cross jurisdictional, asset-specific, and dynamically configurable policies through an intuitive, user-friendly interface so compliance can be embedded in every transaction through smart contracts
• Compliance Oracle enables tokens to reference encoded rules and regulations, ensuring that a tokenized or digital asset may only be transacted in accordance with specified policies

About Securrency:
Securrency is a financial and regulatory technology company that is harnessing the power of blockchain to deliver white-labeled, institutional-grade digital asset marketplaces and stimulate global liquidity. Securrency is driving change at the core of financial services via a fully interoperable and patented Compliance Aware Token® Framework that interconnects traditional financial platforms and next generation blockchain networks.
http://securrency.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 15 Novembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Manager TS - Rennes - Big 4

Offre : Analyste Sénior/Associate - Restructuring/Asset Backed Finance - Paris

Offre : Analyste M&A - Boutique spécialisée en FIG - Londres

Offre : Associate M&A - MidCap - Paris (Profil TS/VBM)

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

BeZero Carbon lève 50M$ pour accélérer vers la neutralité carbone grâce à la notation carbone

Le Top ETF à acheter lorsque le marché plonge

Allen & Overy annonce l’arrivée d’une équipe Restructuring à Paris

Le cabinet de conseil et d’audit BM&A fait évoluer sa gouvernance

Alexander Bojer is appointed new CEO of Inacta AG as of January 2023

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Crypto Oasis Joins Algorand's "Decipher" Conference as Regional Partner

Sur quelle équipe parier à la coupe du monde 2022 ?

Securrency’s New Patent for Ground-breaking Compliance Aware Token Framework a Critical Step in Evolution to Global, Liquid, Digital Assets Marketplace

Banques privées en ligne : Ramify lève 3,5M€ pour s'imposer sur le marché

La technologie et les talents sont les principales priorités des directeurs financiers pour 2022 et les années à venir

What is SOL? Everything You Need to Know about Solana

Bitget lance « Bitget Insights » pour améliorer les initiatives de trading social

BeZero Carbon lève 50M$ pour accélérer vers la neutralité carbone grâce à la notation carbone

Next Block Expo 2022 - one of the biggest european events linking startups, investors and blockchain community

Une semaine extraordinaire pour les crypto-actifs

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Allen & Overy annonce l’arrivée d’une équipe Restructuring à Paris

SEBA Bank’s Crypto Asset Select Index ETP wins ‘ETP of the Year’ at the Swiss ETF Awards 2023

Le cabinet de conseil et d’audit BM&A fait évoluer sa gouvernance

Next Block Expo 2022 - one of the biggest european events linking startups, investors and blockchain community

Interview | Cyril Ferey, operating partner chez I&S Adviser

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.