Security Token Overview Series: Part 1 (Smith + Crown)

This Smith + Crown research series intends to explore the contexts, structures, possibilities, and limitations of security tokens, through an extended series of research memos and commentaries that both analyzes existing arguments relating to securities tokens and introduces key elements of Smith + Crown’s own views of securities tokens , including the potential for them to emerge as a novel type of ‘securities plus’ vehicle able to bridge the gulf between traditional securities markets and emerging cryptocurrency markets.This memo seeks to answer:- What is a security token?- What problems do security tokens solve?- What key challenges do security tokens need to overcome?