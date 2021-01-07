Secure Your Bitcoin and Liquid Assets With the New Blockstream Jade Hardware Wallet

Out of the box, Blockstream Jade will support Bitcoin as well as all Liquid assets issued on the Liquid Network. This includes L-BTC, major issuances such as Tether (USDt), L-CAD, and JPYS (which Ledger already supports on the Nano S), and any tokens issued by other Liquid users.



“Having our own hardware wallet will also allow us to roll out advanced hardware wallet features faster,” said Adam Back, CEO at Blockstream. “We have some exciting projects in the works to make trading even more secure and trustless!”



“As Blockstream Jade is fully open source, advanced users can flash Blockstream Jade’s firmware to their own hardware, such as the M5Stack Fire,” said Samson Mow, Chief Strategy Officer at Blockstream. “This enables anyone to build their own hardware wallet to minimize supply chain risks.”



Blockstream Jade enables users to securely verify the details of their transactions in widescreen with its 240x135 pixel, 16-bit color display, providing plenty of screen real estate to display send and receive addresses and share QR codes in person.



Initially, on launch, Blockstream Jade will support Blockstream Green for Android only. Blockstream Green for Desktop support is right around the corner, and iOS support should launch soon after, including the ability to connect the hardware wallet through Bluetooth LE.



Blockstream Green provides further protection for the keys on your Blockstream Jade thanks to its “Multisig Shield.” When setting up your wallet with Blockstream Jade, you can choose a 2-of-2 or 2-of-3 configuration, ensuring that any transaction you make requires both a signature from your hardware wallet and verification through one of your 2FA methods (OTP, email, or SMS).



“Blockstream Jade also has a few ‘dormant’ features that we’ll be activating through software updates over the course of 2021,” said Lawrence Nahum. “One example is the on-board camera. Once activated, the camera combined with the full-color screen will enable you to complete transactions entirely through QR codes, ensuring that you won’t even need to take the risk of connecting your Blockstream Jade to an online device through a cable or Bluetooth.”



About Blockstream

Blockstream is the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure. Blockstream’s sidechain technology (Liquid Network) enables faster Bitcoin settlements while empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets. Blockstream Mining provides enterprise-class mining facilities for the colocation of Bitcoin mining operations. The Cryptocurrency Data Feed, developed in partnership with Intercontinental Exchange, delivers best-in-class real-time and historical exchange data. Blockstream Green is the world’s most advanced consumer Bitcoin wallet. Blockstream was founded in 2014, with offices and team members distributed around the world.



About the Liquid Network

The Liquid Network is a sidechain-based settlement network for traders and exchanges, enabling faster, more confidential Bitcoin transactions and the issuance of digital assets. The network is operated and managed by its federated members, ensuring the system has no single point of failure. Learn how to get access to the future of digital asset finance at liquid.net.

