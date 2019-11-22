Second Round of Blockchain Incubation Program Started in Switzerland’s Crypto Valley

• Investment company Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CV VC) starts its second incubation program in Zug

• 9 projects were selected from over 300 applications to take part in the first-of-its-kind blockchain incubator in Europe

• The CV VC investment portfolio currently includes 26 startup investments from 13 countries



For the second round of the incubation program, CV VC has evaluated applications of 300+ Blockchain startups and ultimately selected 9 promising projects from 6 different countries. Startups selected into the program receive up to CHF 125,000 in return for 10% of equity. Like last time, all international startups are relocating their founding team and business to Zug (CV Labs) for the duration of the incubation program or longer.



During the 10-weeks long program, startups receive training for pitching, fundraising, business strategy, token economy, operational excellence and get the chance to meet international investors and industry leaders.



CV VC Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Olaf Hannemann on the startups and selection process: “The ideas and projects out there are clearly getting more mature. It’s impressive to see the broad variety of use-cases that can be solved or improved with the use of blockchain technology. I am excited that we have been able to attract such a variety of ideas from all over the world to join our incubator in Zug, as it demonstrates both the attractiveness of Switzerland as a blockchain hub as well as CV VC´s global reach.”



The startups taking part in the fall/winter program are:

• Agryo (Brazil): Improved financial services for farmers through building an AI algorithm-based complete risk assessment infrastructure

• Asvin (Germany): Smart update solution for Internet of Things (IoT) devices

• Blocksport (Switzerland): Game- and loyalty-based brand ecosystem for (e-)sport clubs

• ditCraft (Germany): Software development platform, empowering decentralized autonomous project governance

• GatePay (USA): Efficient and secure payment solution empowering cryptocurrency commerce for businesses of all sizes

• Padely (Switzerland): Decentralized peer-to-peer parcel delivery platform

• Vault Wines (Georgia): Wine authentication supply chain platform coupled with e-commerce platform and logistics & storage facilities

• Wild Cards (South Africa): Combining smart contracts with a new economic model and an always-for-sale mechanism for non-fungible digital assets

• Xion (USA): Subscription model ecosystem for entrepreneurs and corporates



CV VC Portfolio

Since the beginning of 2019, the experienced leaders and entrepreneurs behind CV VC and CV Labs have evaluated more than 800 startups for the two rounds of the incubation program and over 1,000 projects for seed phase funding from 54 countries across 27 different industries. The CV VC investment portfolio currently includes 26 investments in startups from 13 countries.

Mathias Ruch, Founder and CEO of CV VC: “CV VC has become an important and renowned institution for regional and international startups. We want to do our part and contribute to a growing and flourishing blockchain ecosystem by supporting entrepreneurs with great ideas and giving them a chance to focus on the development of their ideas and products.”



www.cvvc.com



About CV VC (Crypto Valley Venture Capital)

CV VC is a private company based in Zug, which invests in all stages of the crypto and blockchain growth cycle. It offers seed funding and a three-month incubator program in exchange for equity or tokens. CV VC was launched by Lakeside Partners, a leading startup investor and blockchain advisory company with its own thriving ecosystem CV Labs, CV Summit, Advisory Team, CV Competition and CV Maps.



About CV Labs

CV Labs is a CV VC company and a Blockchain-dedicated network of co-working spaces, with more than 130 startups registered in its premises. The co-working hub offers variety of services, such as incubation for early-stage startups, excubation services for corporate clients, Blockchain and entrepreneurship education modules, events and content marketing. The services are aimed at positioning Blockchain companies within the ecosystem and advisory services, with the goal to help Blockchain companies set up shop in the heart of the Crypto Valley, Zug. In 2019 CV Labs launched the incubation program for Blockchain startups.



CV VC, Gotthardstrasse 26, Zug, CH-6300 Switzerland

