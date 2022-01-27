Scribe Security Raises $7 M Seed Round

“Attackers today are experts at identifying hidden opportunities in the software's delivery life cycle. We protect against software supply chain attacks carried out by dependency manipulation, third-party software components, or during the code-delivery process,” said Scribe Co-founder & CEO, Rubi Arbel



Tel Aviv, January 26th, 2022– Scribe Security, a provider of a SaaS platform for securing software across various supply chains, raised more than $7 million in a seed round led by Elron Ventures and joined by Tal Ventures, YYM Ventures, and others. The new funding will help Scribe bring its end-to-end solution to a market that is thirsty for innovation in this domain.



Scribe is developing an innovative platform tailored for the modern software development process. It allows organizations to develop, distribute, and maintain, code produced within the organization, while also verifying code components’ integrity, provenance, authenticity, and reputation. Their solution provides organizations with visibility and assurance of the entire software development life cycle from early design stages to final deployment.



“Cyberattacks on the software supply chain may be carried out by dependency manipulation, a third-party software component, or during the code-delivery process,” said Scribe Co-founder & CEO, Rubi Arbel. “Software supply chains have become an attractive attack vector for a wide range of threat actors. Experts predict that almost half of all organizations globally are likely to suffer from such attack consequences by 2025.”



Scribe’s platform allows for rapid deployment and easy use throughout the organization’s development process. This “shift left” approach will enable developers and DevOps teams to ensure that the software they are using and building is trustworthy. [At the same time, software vendors will be able to vouch for the integrity of the software and create trust on the part of their clients.]



Scribe was founded in 2021 by cyber and cryptography experts CEO Rubi Arbel, CTO Daniel Nebenzahl, and VP R&D Guy Chernobrov. Arbel is a cyber expert, served as a senior commander in 8200, and was the former VP Aviation at Argus Cyber Security. Chernobrov previously served as Chief Security Architect for Matzov - IDF’s defensive cyber center, led innovative cyber development projects, and was the IDF's Liaison Officer to CERDEC, US Army. Nebenzahl Led the Matzov research division for 11 years, where he was responsible for the development of innovative cyber and cryptography technologies and played a major role in strategic national cyber initiatives.



“We believe that the threat to the organization’s software supply chain is steadily increasing,” said Zohar Rozenberg, Venture Partner at Elron Ventures. “While a growing percentage of the code is being developed outside the organization, the attack surface is highly complex. With no single entity that had visibility and the ability to secure the code end to end, this is a super complicated issue. We believe that Scribe is serving a market with huge potential and has the right team to take on this complex task.”



About Scribe Security

SCRIBE is an end-to-end software supply chain protection platform – the first to secure your code throughout your entire software supply chain and throughout your product’s life cycle, from development to delivery to update.

SCRIBE equips you to attest to the integrity, provenance, reputation, and authenticity of the code you use and develop and the tools and processes that make it.

Developed by veterans in cybersecurity and crypto technology, SCRIBE uses innovative, high-assurance technologies to deliver tamper-proof evidence documentation, advanced anomaly detection, frictionless operation, and high performance.

SCRIBE's state-of-the-art SaaS platform promotes rapid deployment and secure operation - a practical “Shift Left” software security toolset built for DevOps and developers.



About Elron Ventures

Elron Ventures is a leading early-stage investor committed to helping promising companies with big ideas become global leaders. With a proven track record of investments and M&As worldwide, Elron Ventures has become a home for early-stage cyber, enterprise software, and medical device startups.



About Tal Ventures

Tal Ventures is an Israel-based VC with deep ties to the Israel high-tech ecosystem, investing in tech companies across a variety of industries, focusing on exceptional teams. Since its inception, Tal has invested in dozens of more than 30 companies. Tal Ventures' Partners consist solely of Founders, with hands-on executive experience in both startups and large corporates alike. Harnessing this acumen, Tal Ventures is helping visionary founders to create outstanding businesses.

