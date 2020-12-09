Sberbank (Switzerland) SA choisit Avaloq pour poursuivre sa trajectoire de croissance

articles liés
Cette mise en service, qui intervient au terme d’un projet de migration de dix mois, vient soutenir les fortes ambitions de croissance de l’établissement financier. Avaloq a décroché le contrat à l’issue d’un processus d’appel d’offres particulièrement concurrentiel.
Sise à Zurich, Sberbank (Switzerland) SA est une entité de Sberbank Group, le plus grand groupe bancaire en Russie et en Europe centrale et orientale. Sberbank (Switzerland) SA propose un éventail de services aux entreprises et aux acteurs des marchés financiers, parmi lesquels le financement d’opérations commerciales, le financement structuré, les opérations bancaires et des produits sur les marchés mondiaux. Sberbank (Switzerland) SA est la plateforme de financement des opérations de négoce de matières premières de Sberbank Group à destination des traders et producteurs internationaux. Le contrat avec Sberbank vient consolider une année marquée par de nombreux succès pour Avaloq, y compris avec un certain nombre d’établissements implantés en Suisse.
Annett Viehweg, CEO de Sberbank (Switzerland) SA: «Sberbank a depuis longtemps privilégié l’excellence numérique comme instrument essentiel pour renforcer la compétitivité, répondre aux besoins en pleine évolution des clients et capitaliser rapidement sur les opportunités de croissance. Elle a choisi Avaloq comme partenaire de long terme pour poser les bases d’une évolution continue de nos systèmes et de nos capacités dans un environnement bancaire qui connaît une numérisation de plus en plus rapide.»
Mathias Schütz, CEO d’Avaloq Sourcing (Switzerland & Liechtenstein) SA: «Nous sommes ravis que Sberbank ait choisi Avaloq pour soutenir la poursuite de son processus de numérisation des services et de l’offre client. Cela témoigne une fois de plus de la force des solutions d’Avaloq et des avantages qu’elles fournissent. Nous sommes impatients d’apporter notre soutien aux ambitions de croissance de Sberbank en Suisse.»
