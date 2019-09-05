SIS Launches Blockchain Strategy Consulting Division

articles liés
-
Hydrogen’s Platform Now Powered by Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace
-
Equity Trust Adds Stellar, Zcash To Its Digital Asset Platform for IRA Investors
-
IDEX Exchange Plans to List New Anchor Stablecoin in Mid-September
-
Huobi Moves Into The Blockchain Phone Space With Its Sixth Huobi Prime Launch
-
Powerhouse Energy-Positive Building Hosts Next-generation IoT Innovation With IOTA Distributed Ledger Technology
Among the various industries blockchain will be applied to:
- Supply Chain
- Shipping and Logistics
- Government
- Finance
- Education
- Healthcare
- B2B
- Internet of Things
- Real Estate
With blockchain set to gain more reach in the future, it is important for businesses to be well-versed in the intricacies and potential applications of this disruptive technology. SIS has been working within this space for the past two years, advising major supply-chain, education, and healthcare organizations, IT and cyber-security firms, and American delivery and logistics companies on blockchain implementation.
From that experience SIS has developed the following capabilities:
Strategy Consulting
- The SIS 4 Step Approach to Implementing Blockchain
- Blockchain Analysis: Identifying the need in your supply-chain & logistics
- Market Entry Strategy
- Blockchain applications for your company
- Disruption Analysis
- Technology Acquisition (M&A)
- Partnership Strategy
- Knowledge & Best Practices Acquisition
Market Research & Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Analysis
- Market & Technology Trends Intelligence
- Go-To-Market Strategy
- Blockchain Expert Sourcing
- Customer Research
- Proof of Concept Research
“We are excited to launch this new division. Having worked with key education, healthcare & supply-chain organizations on their specific needs and path to blockchain adoption, we are confident that enterprise blockchain will become a vital part of business strategy in the future. We look forward to working alongside our clients to successfully lead them into that future,” says Michael Stanat, VP of Global Operations.
SIS Blockchain will operate alongside the company’s existing FinTech, EdTech and BeautyTech Strategy Consulting Divisions.
About SIS International Research Inc.
SIS International Research (http://www.sisinternational.com) is a leading global full-service Strategy Consulting & Market Research firm providing comprehensive advisory solutions, with over 35 years of industry experience. SIS is uniquely positioned to offer clients in-depth insight into the global marketplace. We deliver the around-the-clock project management and client servicing that is essential in a 24/7 global economy.
Headquartered in New York City and founded in 1984, the company has key offices in London, Miami, Los Angeles, and Shanghai. Our coverage is Nationwide US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and we serve over 50 industries. SIS offers many other innovative products and services for our client’s decision-making.
- Supply Chain
- Shipping and Logistics
- Government
- Finance
- Education
- Healthcare
- B2B
- Internet of Things
- Real Estate
With blockchain set to gain more reach in the future, it is important for businesses to be well-versed in the intricacies and potential applications of this disruptive technology. SIS has been working within this space for the past two years, advising major supply-chain, education, and healthcare organizations, IT and cyber-security firms, and American delivery and logistics companies on blockchain implementation.
From that experience SIS has developed the following capabilities:
Strategy Consulting
- The SIS 4 Step Approach to Implementing Blockchain
- Blockchain Analysis: Identifying the need in your supply-chain & logistics
- Market Entry Strategy
- Blockchain applications for your company
- Disruption Analysis
- Technology Acquisition (M&A)
- Partnership Strategy
- Knowledge & Best Practices Acquisition
Market Research & Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Analysis
- Market & Technology Trends Intelligence
- Go-To-Market Strategy
- Blockchain Expert Sourcing
- Customer Research
- Proof of Concept Research
“We are excited to launch this new division. Having worked with key education, healthcare & supply-chain organizations on their specific needs and path to blockchain adoption, we are confident that enterprise blockchain will become a vital part of business strategy in the future. We look forward to working alongside our clients to successfully lead them into that future,” says Michael Stanat, VP of Global Operations.
SIS Blockchain will operate alongside the company’s existing FinTech, EdTech and BeautyTech Strategy Consulting Divisions.
About SIS International Research Inc.
SIS International Research (http://www.sisinternational.com) is a leading global full-service Strategy Consulting & Market Research firm providing comprehensive advisory solutions, with over 35 years of industry experience. SIS is uniquely positioned to offer clients in-depth insight into the global marketplace. We deliver the around-the-clock project management and client servicing that is essential in a 24/7 global economy.
Headquartered in New York City and founded in 1984, the company has key offices in London, Miami, Los Angeles, and Shanghai. Our coverage is Nationwide US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and we serve over 50 industries. SIS offers many other innovative products and services for our client’s decision-making.
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.