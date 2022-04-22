SH Payments announces Irmantas Kamienas as CEO to lead European expansion

Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
SH Payments, a leading provider of tier one banking and payments services, has today announced the appointment of Irmantas Kamienas as the company’s new CEO.


Kamienas joins SH Payments following a 12-year tenure at SEB, a leading financial group with operations across Europe. Kamienas will be tasked with growing the company’s client portfolio, bringing his extensive experience and connections to drive the business forward. Key areas for growth include the company’s specialist expertise in payments, treasury, and asset management experience.

SH Payments, which operates under the holding company Stanhope Financial Group, a global fintech company that provides businesses with a full suite of banking services, has also appointed Philippe Werner as Managing Director to enhance the strategic direction of the group. Werner joins the company having worked at ABN Amro bank as a corporate banker in their London, Amsterdam and Singapore offices. In his previous role he managed a portfolio of international payment service providers, FinTech clients and FX brokers, and led a team of professionals on matters such as Brexit, international regulation, and product development.

Irmantas Kamienas as CEO, SH Payments, comments:
“I’m excited to be joining SH Payments at a time when so many European businesses are hungry for expansion following the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are committed to helping SMEs plan for growth and empower them with expertise and guidance, offering agile financial services and connecting them with world-leading banking services which have until now been out of reach.”

Kevin von Neuschatz, Group CEO, Stanhope Financial Group comments:
“We are pleased to announce these two senior hires to add to our expanding team at Stanhope. Both Philippe and Irmantas bring with them decades of experience in the financial services sector and will enable us to rapidly scale up our SH Payments business and target corporate and retail clients.”

About SH Payments
SH Payments is part of the SH Financial group. SH Payments is a regulated EMI that supports businesses with payment services ranging from spot FX to international cross border payments, offering multi-currency bank accounts and supporting 20+ currencies. Our service is powered by the world’s leading banks and FinTech’s through our digital platform. Our core team has over 100 years of combined experience at Tier 1 Banks and in the payments & FinTech sector, comprising vast expertise in payments, treasury, capital markets, compliance, product, risk, and technology. We not only power your payments, we accelerate your business growth.
www.sh-payments.com
www.sh-financial.com
www.sh-capital.io

