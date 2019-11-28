articles liés
-
Quantstamp Wins Cybersecurity in Blockchain Use Case Awards
-
Copper covers 96% of the crypto market after Walled Garden expansion
-
Credit Suisse Goes Live with AccessFintech’s Global Exception Network
-
MVIS and CryptoCompare Launch the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index
-
MoneyNetint Wins Ripple’s Best Connector Award For Making The Most Connections On The Ripple Network
The fully regulated Swiss Bank SEBA starts its investment business and launches the SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX) for crypto currencies. SEBAX addresses the predominant problem of traditional market value-weighted indices and makes index investments also interesting for the digital asset market.
SEBA, an integrated bank focused on digital assets, launches its investment solutions and introduces a new index for cryptographic assets. The SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX) is a dynamic, risk-optimised index with a broad market exposure of the crypto investment market. The underlying self-developed methodology addresses the pitfalls of traditional market value-weighted indices and allows optimized diversification.
Over the past ten years, index investing has gained a foothold in financial markets. It is also an attractive instrument for crypto currencies to achieve a broad and representative exposure with transparent diversification rules. For the launch of the index, SEBA has cooperated with the renowned European index administrator MV Index Solutions. Gentwo Digital was brought on board to implement the specific requirements of structuring the first investment solution.
Daniel Kuehne, Head of Asset Management at SEBA Bank AG, comments: “With our investment solutions we want to offer investors the highest possible security and strengthen their confidence in the new, complex market environment of crypto currencies. With our product and investment expertise, we enable our clients to tap the new potential of digital asset classes with familiar rules from the existing financial world”.
SEBA started operations at the beginning of the month offering institutional and professional private clients a comprehensive range of services in the field of digital assets and traditional banking.
About SEBA
Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA is a pioneer in the financial industry, building a progressive technological bridge between the digital and traditional asset worlds. In August 2019, SEBA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence – the first time, a reputed regulatory authority such as FINMA granted a licence to a financial services provider with main focus on digital assets and crypto. The wide and vertically integrated spectrum of services, as well as the high security standards make SEBA’s business approach unique. SEBA enables clients to invest, safely keep, trade and borrow against traditional and digital assets, as well as issue tokens in the future, in one place.
www.seba.swiss/seba-index
SEBA, an integrated bank focused on digital assets, launches its investment solutions and introduces a new index for cryptographic assets. The SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX) is a dynamic, risk-optimised index with a broad market exposure of the crypto investment market. The underlying self-developed methodology addresses the pitfalls of traditional market value-weighted indices and allows optimized diversification.
Over the past ten years, index investing has gained a foothold in financial markets. It is also an attractive instrument for crypto currencies to achieve a broad and representative exposure with transparent diversification rules. For the launch of the index, SEBA has cooperated with the renowned European index administrator MV Index Solutions. Gentwo Digital was brought on board to implement the specific requirements of structuring the first investment solution.
Daniel Kuehne, Head of Asset Management at SEBA Bank AG, comments: “With our investment solutions we want to offer investors the highest possible security and strengthen their confidence in the new, complex market environment of crypto currencies. With our product and investment expertise, we enable our clients to tap the new potential of digital asset classes with familiar rules from the existing financial world”.
SEBA started operations at the beginning of the month offering institutional and professional private clients a comprehensive range of services in the field of digital assets and traditional banking.
About SEBA
Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA is a pioneer in the financial industry, building a progressive technological bridge between the digital and traditional asset worlds. In August 2019, SEBA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence – the first time, a reputed regulatory authority such as FINMA granted a licence to a financial services provider with main focus on digital assets and crypto. The wide and vertically integrated spectrum of services, as well as the high security standards make SEBA’s business approach unique. SEBA enables clients to invest, safely keep, trade and borrow against traditional and digital assets, as well as issue tokens in the future, in one place.
www.seba.swiss/seba-index
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.