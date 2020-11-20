SEBA Bank welcomes Bitcoin Cash and USD Coin to its Digital Ecosystem

articles liés
SEBA Bank´s clients can now unleash the potential of digital assets and leverage these coins across all the services including trading, digital custody, FIAT lending against BCH collateral and earning interest on USDC.
SEBA Bank is making crypto trading for clients simple and safe. Small algo trades to large wholesale trades all are priced competitively and immediately settled in the client’s crypto and fiat accounts.
SEBA Bank ´s offering of cutting-edge technology provides streaming rates and instant execution of crypto and FIAT pairs. SEBA Bank continuously adds new currencies to its offering and currently provides:
• FIAT: CHF, USD, GBP, EUR, HKD, SGD and PLN
• Crypto: BTC, ETH, LTC, XLM, BCH and USDC
Clients benefit from convenient and seamless fiat and digital asset payments, transfers and card services. To access the offering, various channels are available:
• E-Banking
• SEBAwallet
• SEBAtrade
• FIX API
SEBA Bank supports individual, corporate and institutional clients with own accounts as well as omnibus account services including on-/off-ramping for digital exchanges and Blockchain networks.
About SEBA
Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry, building a progressive technological bridge between the digital and traditional asset worlds. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted a licence to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique.
seba.swiss
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
