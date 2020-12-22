SEBA Bank successfully completes Series B fundraising to fuel accelerating growth

• Existing key shareholders and new investors from Switzerland, Europe and Asia have participated in a strong capital raise

• SEBA Bank is well positioned to further pursue its domestic and international expansion and capture high growth opportunities in the digital economy

• Providing smart banking capabilities and full services in digital and traditional assets with its unique and differentiated business model



All existing key shareholders and new investors from Switzerland, Europe and Asia participated in the capital raise. With this strategic milestone SEBA Bank is well positioned to further deploy its domestic and international expansion and capture high growth.



SEBA Bank has today secured equity capital which will further strengthen its capital base, and this new equity will allow to expand the product and service offering, increase SEBA Bank’s lending capacity for clients and start leveraging the established hub in Switzerland into new markets.



SEBA Bank will tokenise its shares of the Series B fundraising soon after the blockchain law will come into force in Switzerland.



The capital raise follows the completion of our leading integrated digital and traditional investment platform. SEBA Bank will leverage its unique differentiators including:

• Most secure custody and wallet services with military grade security solution

• Top integrated trading platform including spot, derivatives and credit

• End-to-end tokenisation platform across entire lifecycle of digital assets and currencies

• Wide offering of investment products and discretionary mandates supported by institutional grade buy side research



Guido Bühler, CEO of SEBA Bank, states: “I am delighted that the strengths of SEBA Bank and its track record in 2020 were recognised by our existing key shareholders and new investors leading them to participate in a second capital raise. This support will allow us to accelerate the strong growth SEBA Bank is delivering as we also plan to expand into new markets in Middle East and Asia and support US institutional clients.”



About SEBA - The Future of Digital Banking, Investing & Financing

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global smart bank providing a fully universal suite of regulated banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted a licence to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights names SEBA Bank as Top 50 Swiss Companies within the blockchain ecosystem.

