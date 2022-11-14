SEBA Bank’s Crypto Asset Select Index ETP wins ‘ETP of the Year’ at the Swiss ETF Awards 2023 For the second year in a row, the SEBAX® structured investment product is awarded the best exchange-traded product across Switzerland.

SEBA Bank, a leading global crypto bank simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services, has been awarded the Swiss ETF Award 2023 “ETP of the Year” for the SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index ETP (SEBAX®) by finanzen.ch and XENIX. The SEBAX® Index is unique in combining the quality processes of a Swiss-regulated bank with an outstanding investment performance track record.



The Swiss ETF Awards honours high-performers in the diverse structured investment product industry in Switzerland. SEBAX® was selected as the “Best ETP of the Year”, trumping nominations from well-known Swiss and global ETP providers. The winner, judged on excellence in delivery, innovation, and customer impact, was chosen by a public vote.



Gregory Mall, Head of Investment Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented, “In such a highly competitive industry, it is truly outstanding to be recognised for delivering a first-class investment product two years running. Switzerland is world renowned as a financial pioneer and home to an ever-multiplying market of index-based and passive investment opportunities, with over 120 Swiss ETFs newly listed in 2022 alone. This award is testament to the dedication of the SEBA Bank team and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and best in class customer service in Swiss and global finance.”



SEBA Bank’s award winning investment product, SEBAX®, is a dynamic, risk-optimised index with a broad market exposure to crypto assets. The SEBAX® structured product caters for investors that value diversity in their portfolio, while maintaining the traditional standard of security. The underlying proprietary methodology addresses distorted views of the market common in market value-weighted indices with monthly rebalancing, while maximising returns and minimising risk in the long term with algorithmic, optimized diversification.



SEBA Bank’s most recent award win completes a successful year of accolades, having previously secured the title of most innovative blockchain startup by CB Insights in its 2022 Blockchain 50 Award List, as well as winning “Digital Assets Offering or Service” at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards 2022 and best “Digital Asset Offering” at the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards by Aite-Novarica.



About SEBA Bank – Crypto.Banking.Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a leading global crypto bank simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licences to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. In February 2022 SEBA Bank secured the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market and opened an office in Abu Dhabi.

The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights names SEBA Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category “Digital Start-up of the Year”.

seba.swiss



------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.

L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.











Articles similaires < > Une semaine extraordinaire pour les crypto-actifs After FTX: Must-Have Dash 2 Trade Trading Intel Platform Will List on BitMart, Raises $6M INTRODUCING NXT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERPRISE MEETS BLOCKCHAIN

