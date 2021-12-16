Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Reposify Raises $8.5M Seed Round Tackling the Security Threats from Unknown Internet-Facing Assets


Organizations’ constant digital footprint expansion creates major security blind spots. Reposify delivers the only Google-like search platform that enables enterprises to safely evolve in the cloud by seamlessly detecting and managing all exposed internet-facing assets.



Reposify, a leading External Attack Surface Management (EASM) provider, announced today that it had raised seed round funding of $8.5M from two US-based VCs, Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners, alongside several industry expert angels. Recognized by Gartner on its 2021 Emerging Vendors list for EASM, Reposify provides a platform enabling security teams to detect, prioritize, and manage all exposed internet-facing assets that are centralized or remote across on-premise, subsidiary, cloud, or third-party assets.

The need for visibility into external-facing assets and its related exposures has dramatically increased due to a growing number of digital transformation initiatives, such as shadow IT, weakening of the enterprise perimeter, and increased work from home options. Reposify created an algorithm that automatically identifies and associates every internet-facing asset with the organization that utilizes it.

SoFi CISO Hilik Kotler, an advisor to the company, said, “Reposify’s robust solution allows DevOps teams to work freely without compromising security. At the same time, it enables cybersecurity teams to identify and prioritize the risk of any web-facing asset. “Kotler added, “Now, teams can avoid ‘asset drift’ when deployments mature, providing an additional layer of monitoring and detection to better control infrastructure and security posture.”

Reposify’s Google-like search platform is seamless, requiring no installation or onboarding. “Reposify’s technology revolutionizes cloud security management. It is the fastest solution to prioritize and understand where security teams should be spending time and ensure nothing is left behind”, said Amit Sridharan, co-founder, and managing partner at First Rays Venture Partners. Reposify addresses this specific CISO pain point with a 24/7 engine that scans the entire internet, including internal assets, allowing security leaders to minimize alerts and data overload while remaining agile in protecting the entire IT network.

During the last year, Reposify has tripled in size and continues to expand its market reach. Recently, the company onboarded Uzi Krieger, an experienced business executive, as CEO to spearhead its growth. “These are exciting times, as Reposify is taking a key role in shaping the way companies move faster and easier while securing their internet-facing assets,” said Krieger. “This is the essence of security as a business enabler.”

The funding will enable the company to expand its R&D team to meet its customer’s growing needs and expand its activity in the U.S. market. Speaking of Resposify’s unique positioning, Dafna Winocur Biran, partner at Joule Ventures, said, “Reposify has a unique combination of top-notch technology, inspiring and seasoned leadership, and a real solution for an acute need that is only going to grow over time”.

About Reposify
Reposify was founded to help organizations take control of their external attack surfaces by providing complete and continuous visibility and actionable insight at scale. The company reinvented internet mapping, changing the cybersecurity landscape. In 2021, Reposify was recognized by Gartner on its 2021 Emerging Vendors list for External Attack Surface Management (EASM).

About Joule Ventures
Joule Ventures is a U.S.-based seed fund enabling Israeli founders to tackle complex technical challenges within industry-leading enterprises. The firm has $100M+ in AUM and invests in cyber security, data, Cloud, and AI/ML solutions destined for growth and scalability in the United States.
joulevc.com

About First Rays Venture Partners
First Rays Venture Partners specialize in seed-stage investments in Enterprise Infrastructure Stack and B2B SaaS. They bring a specialized focus on meeting the specific needs of founders in the scale-up to Series A. The fund brings significant value beyond capital.
First Rays invests around mega-trends that are changing the landscape for enterprise IT. These trends are disrupting the way software is being delivered and consumed in the enterprise landscape.

