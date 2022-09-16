Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Reltime and Triskel Capital forge strategic financial Web3 and Metaverse partnership in Latin America

Trusted collaboration aims at financially empowering people and enterprises throughout the continent.


Reltime and Triskel Capital forge strategic financial Web3 and Metaverse partnership in Latin America
Reltime AS, a disruptive global Web3 and Metaverse financial technology company, and Triskel Capital Ltd. have entered into a long-term strategic partnership to change the way people and businesses in Latin America financially interact and transact.

Together with Reltime as its next-generation strategic partner, Triskel aims at putting financial power and freedom squarely in the hands of the people—regardless of income, background, gender, race, ethnicity, banked, unbanked or underbanked status—as well as merchants and businesses.

Without any middlemen, they will be able to:
• Seamlessly create their own personal or merchant account using a mobile app, completely free of charge.
• Move and send money as well as pay and get paid, almost instantly (between 2-3 seconds to/from 150 countries), cheaper (at a fraction of the cost) and more securely.
• Lend, borrow (with or without collateral and interest) and earn money to/from their phone contacts or on Reltime’s global marketplace.
• Create joint accounts with family and friends.
• Swap digital assets with anyone in the world.
• Do more with money—anytime, anyplace and anywhere.
• And much more…

“Triskel and Reltime are a perfect match,” says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. “Both our companies are at the forefront of an exciting new Web3 and Metaverse movement and revolution. Building a relationship of trust, hand in hand, Triskel and Reltime are introducing game-changing products, services and solutions that we hope will win the hearts and trust of millions of people and businesses throughout Latin America. This truly is a unique moment in time to partner up with Triskel in this exciting, dynamic and growing continent.”

“We are exhilarated to be strategically collaborating with Reltime,” says Illiane Caballero, CEO and co-founder, Triskel Capital. “This newly-formed partnership aims at revolutionising the way we in Latin America conduct our financial transactions. Together, we are going to offer unique, game-changing and hard-needed Web3 financial solutions to anyone—people, merchants, entrepreneurs and companies— in Latin America wishing to take back control of their finances and enjoy complete financial freedom.”

Reltime and Triskel are keen on working closely with other Latin American partners on the ground in order to penetrate the various markets more rapidly. Furthermore, Triskel will be offering Reltime’s FastTrack to Web3 to companies such as a telecommunications firms, trusted brands, financial service providers and other B2B2C partners, enabling them to build their own integrated, white-labelled, state-of-the-art Web3 financial ecosystem within three weeks.

In addition, last week Reltime announced that it is developing and will soon be launching its Decentralised Exchange (DEX), cutting out any middlemen and providing businesses, traders and producers anywhere in the world with freedom and attractive benefits through peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, swapping, pooling, winning and farming of digital assets, commodities, precious metals and foreign exchange world-wide. The Reltime DEX could, for example, be used as a truly easy-to-use platform for Latin American cocoa producers to trade their quality beans directly with buyers on the other side of the planet, without the interference of any intermediaries.

The global technology company from Norway is also developing the world’s first all-in-one Web3 and Metaverse payment, identity and cold storage biometric card.

About Reltime
Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is building a global movement to change the way people and businesses financially interact and transact. Protecting their identity and assets in a completely new way, Reltime has built the first global Web3 financial ecosystem atop its Layer 1, Proof of Authority blockchain. The disruptive global Web3 and Metaverse financial technology company with full Nordic trust, honesty and transparency is changing the game in the New World. Reltime offers cutting-edge, white-labelled B2B2C, Metaverse and Web3 solutions to telecommunications, financial service providers and other trusted partners from around the globe. With wholly-owned subsidiaries in Norway, Lithuania and El Salvador, Reltime has a global license to hold digital assets on behalf of customers and third parties.
Reltime’s goal is by 2025 for 100 million people and enterprises to be financially free and do more with money by sending, receiving, withdrawing, depositing, borrowing, lending, earning, swapping, staking, trading, interacting and transacting on the Metaverses and in the real world, and to become the leading, preferred and trusted financial Metaverse partner for both people and businesses.
A 24-page presentation can be downloaded at https://reltime.com/pitch and white paper 5.0 at https://reltime.com/whitepaper.

About Triskel Capital Ltd.
Triskel Capital is a multidisciplinary partnership incorporated in 2020 by a highly-experienced and diversified group of professionals, who share a passion for finance, technology and disruption. Based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the offshore company services its clients through a multinational network, combining operational efficiency and attractive returns.
In just two years’ time, Triskel Group has managed to position Triskel Trading (a brokerage firm), Beat Markets (a technology company specialised in creating Expert Advisors for institutional, wealth and retail clients) and, finally, our new financial platform in the financial sector, Triskel Capital, hand in hand with Reltime.
https://www.triskel-trading.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Vendredi 16 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Sénior/AM/Manager/SM - Transaction Services - Paris et Régions

Offre : Analyste/Associate M&A - Paris/Nantes/Lyon/Toulouse

Offre : Gestionnaire Middle-Office – Débutant – Fonds de Private Equity Paris

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Family Office – Paris

Embauchez un jeune à la rentrée et profitez des aides

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Stéphane Hincourt -Thomassin nommé Managing Partner au sein du groupe Calmon Partners

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée de deux nouveaux associés en Corporate Finance

Spendesk annonce la nomination de Julien Lafouge au poste de Directeur Financier du Groupe Spendesk

Frédéric PELONG, Directeur Administratif et Financier, intègre le Directoire de Valbiotis

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Première mondiale : Finary lance Predict

La sécurité des identités reste essentielle pour les entreprises

Reltime and Triskel Capital forge strategic financial Web3 and Metaverse partnership in Latin America

Osborne Clarke a conseillé et accompagné ILIUM, acteur stratégique dans le secteur des pools de minage de crypto-actifs, pour l’obtention de son enregistrement en qualité de PSAN

La fintech Karmen devrait bientôt dépasser les 10M€ de financements octroyés

BFF Bank et Rekeep signent un nouvel accord pour des services d'affacturage sans recours en France

Plum lance l’investissement en actions et la carte de débit en France

Moneycorp étend sa présence en Europe avec le lancement de Moneycorp France

CfC St. Moritz to Return In January 2023, Partnering with the Algorand Foundation

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

XDC Network to Integrate Groundbreaking DeFi and Compliance Technology From Securrency

Binance and 14 leading Web3 Protocols Announce Exclusive Soulbound Token Benefits for BAB Holders

Pixpel and Concordium bring insurance policy to Web 3.0 gaming

L’association de l’économie numérique (ACSEL) fait sa rentrée avec la nomination de Valentin HUEBER au poste de Délégué Général

Forex Vs. Options Trading: Which Is Better?

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.