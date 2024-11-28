Reach Capital - Internship - Product Specialist Private Wealth Solutions - Paris

Reach Capital is a leading European advisory firm providing primary fundraising, liquidity solutions, private wealth distribution and strategic advisory to the Private Assets community. The group has supported the raising of over €12 billion of primary and secondary capital for asset managers across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Based in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Madrid and San Francisco, Reach Capital regularly works with some of the biggest names in the industry and has a track record of significant private equity, infrastructure and credit fundraising across many funds.

Reach Capital has grown to an amazing team of 20+ professionals of different nationalities across 3 dedicated teams: Primary | Liquidity Solutions | Private Wealth Solutions

Reach Capital is a carbon-neutral business and supports environmental causes through NGOs globally.