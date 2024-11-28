Reach Capital - Internship - Product Specialist Private Wealth Solutions - Paris

What We Offer
- 360° view of Private Markets: Work on a wide range of fundraising projects and transactions in Private Equity, Infrastructure and Private Debt.
- Mentorship: Learn from industry veterans and build a strong professional network.
- Innovative Culture: Be part of a dynamic team that values autonomy and out-of-the-box thinking.
Who We're Looking For
We're seeking individuals who are:
- Passionate about finance and private markets
- Creative problem-solvers
- Excellent communicators
- Team players with a can-do attitude
- Eager to learn and adapt in a fast-paced environment
Role
- Supporting PWS team with all aspects of client management, including preparing advisory reports on PW market, pitchbooks and LPs profile
- Preparing Private Markets education events and documentation for new comers in the market
- Assisting with the drafting of fundraising marketing materials for Private Equity, Private Credit and Infrastructure managers
- Conducting market research on the various industries and sourcing potential clients
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Masters degree in Finance, Economics, or related field.
- Strong financial, analytical, documentation and communication skills are essential
- Experience from having worked in in either private wealth, accountancy, corporate finance or consulting will be important
- Must be fluent in French
How to Apply
Ready to take the first step towards an exciting career at Reach Capital? Here's how to apply:
1. Review our open positions and choose the role that best fits your skills and aspirations.
2. Prepare your resume and tell us why you're the perfect fit for Reach Capital.
3. Fill in the form : Internship Application
4. If your application stands out, we'll invite you for an initial interview.
We value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Reach Capital is an equal opportunity employer.
Join Us in Shaping the Future
At Reach Capital, every day is an opportunity to learn, grow, and make a real impact. If you're ready to challenge yourself and be part of something bigger, we can't wait to hear from you!
Start your journey with us today and help shape the future of private markets!
Our Headquarters
22 avenue de la Grande Armée 75017 Paris
about Reach Capital
Reach Capital is a leading European advisory firm providing primary fundraising, liquidity solutions, private wealth distribution and strategic advisory to the Private Assets community. The group has supported the raising of over €12 billion of primary and secondary capital for asset managers across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
Based in Paris, London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Madrid and San Francisco, Reach Capital regularly works with some of the biggest names in the industry and has a track record of significant private equity, infrastructure and credit fundraising across many funds.
Reach Capital has grown to an amazing team of 20+ professionals of different nationalities across 3 dedicated teams: Primary | Liquidity Solutions | Private Wealth Solutions
Reach Capital is a carbon-neutral business and supports environmental causes through NGOs globally.
A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.
