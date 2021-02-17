Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), the regulated and award-winning investment manager connecting traditional finance with the digital assets market, says the rally in the price of Bitcoin is closely correlated to the growing adoption of the cryptocurrency by institutional investors and corporations, and it expects this trend to gather pace.



A new survey (1) of institutional investors and wealth managers from the investment manager reveals that just over eight of out ten who already have exposure to Bitcoin expect to increase their allocation in the short-term, and 29% expect to see a dramatic increase in corporations using Bitcoin for their treasury reserves.



Anatoly Crachilov, co-Founder and CEO of Nickel Digital, commented:



“The list of institutional investors and corporations allocating in Bitcoin is growing rapidly and includes names such as Tesla, the business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, and high-profile asset managers Paul Tudor Jones, Bill Miller, Ruffer, and Guggenheim Partners. All of this is a huge endorsement for the cryptoasset space, and this space is now on the radars of both institutional allocators and corporate treasurers alike. Based on our own ongoing conversations with institutional investors, we expect even more forward-looking allocators to take a positive stance on this asset. Recent price action, with Bitcoin crossing $50,000, is just another interim data point in a structural multiyear expansion of this asset class, driven by unfolding institutional adoption.”



“The growing interest in cryptoassets cannot only be explained by the recent appreciation in the value of Bitcoin, but indeed by its role as a hedge against currency debasement, a risk triggered by a record 28% expansion of US M2 money supply during the COVID-19 crisis. In contrast to traditional fiat systems, Bitcoin is a non-discretionary asset, without anyone’s ability to inflate its supply over time. Given the transparent and immutable monetary policy of the Bitcoin protocol, its powerful store-of-value function, and increasing acceptance by institutional investors, this market is positioned for a structural expansion cycle.”



(1) Nickel Digital commissioned the market research company Pureprofile to interview 50 wealth managers and 50 institutional investors across the US, UK, Germany and Switzerland. The survey was conducted online in January 2021.



About Nickel Digital Asset Management

Nickel Digital Asset Management (www.nickel.digital) is a regulated London-based investment firm that offers a range of digital asset strategy solutions for institutional investors. Its mission is to provide a gateway for traditional investors into the digital assets market across a broad range of risk profiles.

The firm deploys highly sophisticated low-latency algorithmic trading, pursuing a range of arbitrage strategies in both spot and derivative markets, as well as directional buy-and-hold solutions.

Nickel is led by a senior team of portfolio managers and investment professionals with experience gained in major Wall Street banks, such as Bankers Trust, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS and Rothschild as well as global hedge funds. Nickel Digital Asset Management is an Appointed Representative of Helford Capital Partners LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA.

Risk management is the core of Nickel’s approach to investment management. This was evidenced in March this year when Nickel preserved the value of investor capital and delivered another positive month. Nickel was named by Opalesque, the hedge fund advisory firm, as being amongst the top 2% of global asset managers “who delivered during the meltdown"



Nickel’s flagship fund, the market-neutral Digital Asset Arbitrage fund, recently won the Specialist category in the HFM EuroHedge 2020 Emerging Manager Awards. The fund has delivered a string of all-positive months since inception with volatility of 1.5% and a Sharpe ratio of over 5.

