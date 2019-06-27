Raising funds through STO for Global ID

articles liés
Accompanied by Tokenestate, the swiss romande FinTech, for the entire technological side and advised by Florian DUCOMMUN, from HDC Law Firm, specializing in technology and innovation law, Global ID is armed to guarantee investors a secure investment.
Chaineum is also accompanying Global ID for their blockchain expertise, the prospective strategy, the structuring of its STO operation, the realization and design of the information document and the investment with investors.
The funds raised will help support the growth of the startup and meet needs that require investments:
- in new equipment,
- in the production of larger quantities,
- in the recruitment of business executives and engineers to integrate our applications with our customers who have diverse profiles and therefore very varied needs.
Our first five drivers are currently being tested by the Jura Hospital in Delémont!
Our scanners are used to identify and authenticate individuals while respecting their private sphere and even work with surgical gloves.
More about our partners:
https://tokenestate.io/
https://www.hdclegal.ch/
https://chaineum.com/
GLOBAL ID SA | EPFL Innovation Park, Bâtiment C, 1015 Lausanne, Switzerland | www.globalid.swiss |
More about our partners:

Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
