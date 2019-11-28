Quantstamp Wins Cybersecurity in Blockchain Use Case Awards

articles liés
-
Copper covers 96% of the crypto market after Walled Garden expansion
-
SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index (SEBAX)
-
Credit Suisse Goes Live with AccessFintech’s Global Exception Network
-
MVIS and CryptoCompare Launch the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index
-
MoneyNetint Wins Ripple’s Best Connector Award For Making The Most Connections On The Ripple Network
"We launched the Blockchain in Cybersecurity Use Case Awards to recognize the organizations that are leveraging the power of blockchain to transform the cybersecurity industry," explains Emi Picco, Managing Editor of Disruptor Daily. "We asked our community to nominate and vote for their favorite use cases and we're excited to announce that Quantstamp has been selected as the winner!"
Quantstamp's submission profiled the Quantstamp Security Network, an open-source network that allows users to scan smart contracts for vulnerabilities. "With the exponential growth of smart contracts, the demand for audits has outpaced the supply of qualified auditors," says Richard Ma, CEO and Co-founder of Quantstamp. "The Quantstamp Security Network lets developers integrate security checks as part of their workflow, with results stored directly on the blockchain."
Quantstamp is a Y Combinator-backed company building the standard in blockchain cybersecurity. With a team of security experts dedicated to securing decentralized systems, Quantstamp is enabling a future of safer and more reliable blockchain applications through smart contract audits and the Quantstamp Security Network. With offices in San Francisco, Toronto, and Tokyo, Quantstamp is committed to best-in-class blockchain innovation globally. To date, Quantstamp has secured over a billion dollars of digital asset value through their audits and has helped a broad range of enterprises to innovate securely. Find out more about Quantstamp's work by reading the Disruptor Daily interview with Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma.
http://quantstamp.com
SOURCE Quantstamp
Quantstamp's submission profiled the Quantstamp Security Network, an open-source network that allows users to scan smart contracts for vulnerabilities. "With the exponential growth of smart contracts, the demand for audits has outpaced the supply of qualified auditors," says Richard Ma, CEO and Co-founder of Quantstamp. "The Quantstamp Security Network lets developers integrate security checks as part of their workflow, with results stored directly on the blockchain."
Quantstamp is a Y Combinator-backed company building the standard in blockchain cybersecurity. With a team of security experts dedicated to securing decentralized systems, Quantstamp is enabling a future of safer and more reliable blockchain applications through smart contract audits and the Quantstamp Security Network. With offices in San Francisco, Toronto, and Tokyo, Quantstamp is committed to best-in-class blockchain innovation globally. To date, Quantstamp has secured over a billion dollars of digital asset value through their audits and has helped a broad range of enterprises to innovate securely. Find out more about Quantstamp's work by reading the Disruptor Daily interview with Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma.
http://quantstamp.com
SOURCE Quantstamp
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO, ICO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a ICO, STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO, ICO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a ICO, STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.