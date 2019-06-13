PwC Blockchain Expert Roman Schnider joins Tezos Foundation as CFO and Head of Operations

articles liés
Roman Schnider, Assurance Director of PwC Switzerland will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations of the Tezos Foundation beginning summer of 2019.
Roman Schnider joins the Tezos Foundation after nearly 15 years at PwC where he worked in various roles around the world with a special focus on investment banking. Most notably, in 2016, he launched the department for blockchain and cryptocurrency assurance at PwC Switzerland.
Schnider is especially familiar with the Tezos protocol and Foundation due to PwC’s role as auditor of the finance and business operations over the last year. The Tezos Foundation is the first major blockchain project to work with one of the “Big Four” as their statutory auditor.
“I sincerely look forward to joining the Tezos Foundation” says Schnider. “Together, we will work to serve and support the Tezos community in the most effective, efficient and transparent way possible.”
Schnider is superseding Eelco Fiole as CFO. “We want to thank Eelco for his contribution to the development of the Foundation and wish him all the best” says Ryan Jesperson, President of the Tezos Foundation.
“As the Foundation continues to provide resources to a growing Tezos ecosystem, the CFO and operations lead will be critical to our success,” notes Jesperson. “Roman’s experience makes him the ideal finance and operations specialist for our team. He is already familiar with the opportunities and challenges blockchain projects face and has a deep understanding of the Tezos Foundation from his time at PwC.”
Tezos Foundation
Dammstrasse 16
6300 Zug, Switzerland
tezos.foundation
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
