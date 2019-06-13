PwC Blockchain Expert Roman Schnider joins Tezos Foundation as CFO and Head of Operations

Roman Schnider, Assurance Director of PwC Switzerland will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations of the Tezos Foundation beginning summer of 2019.



Roman Schnider joins the Tezos Foundation after nearly 15 years at PwC where he worked in various roles around the world with a special focus on investment banking. Most notably, in 2016, he launched the department for blockchain and cryptocurrency assurance at PwC Switzerland.



Schnider is especially familiar with the Tezos protocol and Foundation due to PwC’s role as auditor of the finance and business operations over the last year. The Tezos Foundation is the first major blockchain project to work with one of the “Big Four” as their statutory auditor.



“I sincerely look forward to joining the Tezos Foundation” says Schnider. “Together, we will work to serve and support the Tezos community in the most effective, efficient and transparent way possible.”



Schnider is superseding Eelco Fiole as CFO. “We want to thank Eelco for his contribution to the development of the Foundation and wish him all the best” says Ryan Jesperson, President of the Tezos Foundation.



“As the Foundation continues to provide resources to a growing Tezos ecosystem, the CFO and operations lead will be critical to our success,” notes Jesperson. “Roman’s experience makes him the ideal finance and operations specialist for our team. He is already familiar with the opportunities and challenges blockchain projects face and has a deep understanding of the Tezos Foundation from his time at PwC.”



Tezos Foundation

Dammstrasse 16

6300 Zug, Switzerland

tezos.foundation

