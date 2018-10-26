Procivis and Futurae collaborate on AI-assisted authentication for digital identities

As part of the collaboration, Futurae’s next-generation authentication technology will become available in Procivis’ eID+ digital identity platform as an additional option. Existing two-factor authentication methods based on fingerprint scan, face recognition or PIN will also remain available. The eID+ platform builds the foundation of trusted digital identity solutions, such as the electronic citizen ID for the Swiss Canton of Schaffhausen. The partnership with Futurae supports Procivis’ mission to set the global benchmark for a secure electronic identity app, running on users’ mobile phones.



Futurae was created by members of the Systems Security Group at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich with the goal to make the authentication process both user-friendly and safer for users and organisations. The company’s authentication suite uses AI technology to offer two-factor authentication solutions that don’t require any user interaction. Their core technology, “Zero-Touch”, uses machine learning algorithms to securely authenticate the user via ambient noise, ultrasound and signal technology, and is complemented by a variety of multi-factor authentication and transaction confirmation technologies.



Procivis founder and CEO Daniel Gasteiger said: “We are thrilled to work with Futurae as a leading innovator in the field of authentication. By combining their Zero-Touch solution with our digital identity platform, we will take digital identities to a new level in terms of ease of use.”



Futurae co-founder and CEO Sandra Tobler said: “We are excited to work with Procivis, who are leading in cutting-edge thinking and technology, but also place a strong emphasis on the actual users. Futurae looks forward to supporting Procivis in shaping the digital identity landscape in Switzerland and globally.”



About Procivis

Procivis is a Swiss venture founded in autumn 2016 by blockchain entrepreneur Daniel Gasteiger. The company offers a secure electronic identity platform, called eID+, to enable trusted e-government services for digital societies. The eID+-based electronic citizen ID for the Swiss Canton of Schaffhausen was successfully launched in June 2018.

procivis.ch



About Futurae

Futurae Technologies was founded by ETH Zurich security researchers and offers a strong portfolio of multi-factor authentication tools that provide a high degree of security and protect the user’s privacy, all the while never compromising on the customer experience. The suite offers a full range of authentication methods that grants companies complete flexibility (e.g. “One-Touch” solutions, single device, IoT authentication or sound-based; the innovative autonomous “Zero-Touch” product). In addition, Futurae human-centric technologies also enable swift and uncomplicated integration into a company’s existing infrastructure and reducing overall operating costs for customers.

futurae.com

