Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies

Public Digital Euro Working Group Recommendations.


Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies
Launched on the 2 November 2022, the 2nd Public Digital Euro Working Group was chaired by Anne-Sophie Gógl and Dr. David Tercero-Lucas.

This working group of global experts delved into the topic of CBDC Privacy, examining the importance of privacy in CBDCs and how it impacts the successful adoption, usage, and implementation of digital currencies.

Their paper entitled "Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies" examines privacy-preserving technologies and provides recommendations for ensuring privacy and security in a CBDC system is available for download

Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies
Laurent Leloup
- Fondateur Finyear, une publication du groupe Calmon Partners.
- Fondateur et CEO Leloup Partners (Tokénisation, actifs numériques, STO - Stratégie, conseil, solutions)
- Auteur de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
- Traducteur de La Blockchain pour les Nuls et de Au cœur du bitcoin.
Autres articles

Jeudi 19 Janvier 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Avocat(e) junior - M&A / Private Equity - Contentieux

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

L’alliance formée par Universign et Signaturit annonce la nomination de son Group CEO : Pierre Feligioni

OVHcloud annonce la nomination de Stéphanie Besnier comme Directrice Financière du Groupe et son intégration au comité exécutif

tZERO Announces Appointment of New Chief Technology Officer - William Andreozzi

95% des entreprises vont augmenter leurs salariés en 2023

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Chief Financial Officer - Infrastructure Fund

Podcast NFT Business | CoinHouse 👉 Quelle est la différence entre un exchange et une cryptobanque ?

Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies

Native launches invisible DEX layer for crypto

Boost Your Productivity with These Great Tips

Berkeley SkyDeck Opens Applications for 16th Cohort of #Startups

Diversifier votre portefeuille de cryptomonnaies : le bon, la brute et le truand

How to Create Time for The Hobbies You Love

Analyste Sénior en Evaluation Financière

Money20/20 appoints Ken Gibbs as Editor-in-Chief

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

L’Etat renforce son action en faveur de la Deeptech et confie à Bpifrance de nouveaux moyens pour faciliter l’émergence de projets de rupture à fort potentiel

peaq unveils integration with Nexera Protocol by AllianceBlock bringing MetaNFTs to Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems

Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day

Coinbase and GenTwo Digital announce partnership for custody and execution

MoneyTrack lève près de 2 M€ pour accélérer son développement en Europe

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.