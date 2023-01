Launched on the 2 November 2022, the 2nd Public Digital Euro Working Group was chaired by Anne-Sophie Gógl and Dr. David Tercero-Lucas.This working group of global experts delved into the topic of CBDC Privacy, examining the importance of privacy in CBDCs and how it impacts the successful adoption, usage, and implementation of digital currencies.Their paper entitled "Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies" examines privacy-preserving technologies and provides recommendations for ensuring privacy and security in a CBDC system is available for download