Launched on the 2 November 2022, the 2nd Public Digital Euro Working Group was chaired by Anne-Sophie Gógl and Dr. David Tercero-Lucas.
This working group of global experts delved into the topic of CBDC Privacy, examining the importance of privacy in CBDCs and how it impacts the successful adoption, usage, and implementation of digital currencies.
Their paper entitled "Privacy and Central Bank Digital Currencies" examines privacy-preserving technologies and provides recommendations for ensuring privacy and security in a CBDC system is available for download
Laurent Leloup
- Fondateur Finyear, une publication du groupe Calmon Partners.
- Fondateur et CEO Leloup Partners (Tokénisation, actifs numériques, STO - Stratégie, conseil, solutions)
- Auteur de Blockchain, la révolution de la confiance
"La blockchain n’est pas la révolution tant annoncée, elle n’est que l’outil d’un monde lui-même entré en révolution"
- Traducteur de La Blockchain pour les Nuls et de Au cœur du bitcoin.
