Plenty Global Hackathon invites builders to the Tezos DeFi ecosystem

• Plenty Global Hackathon is one of the largest Tezos hackathons with over USD 24,000 in prizes and USD 50,000 in potential grants.

• Co-organized by Plenty DeFi & Tezos India, the hackathon challenges participants to ideate & build solutions/hacks layered on the existing Plenty DeFi ecosystem.

• Applications for the global hackathon will open on Nov 20th. The hackathon will last two months and covers various Plenty use cases: Plenty IDO Launchpad, Widgets, Developer SDK, Bots, NFTs, Farm Auctions, Flat Yield Curve implementation, and an open DeFi track.



The hackathon challenges participants to devise solutions around various Plenty use cases: Plenty IDO Launchpad, Widgets, Developer SDK, Bots, NFTs, Farm Auctions, UI/UX enhancements for Plenty, and Flat Yield Curve implementation – towards a full scale decentralized financial ecosystem on Tezos.

The hackathon aims to establish a wider range of use cases for decentralized finance by empowering traders, liquidity providers, and developers to actively participate in an open decentralized financial marketplace. In addition, this hackathon is an excellent opportunity for participants to learn, grow, and excel in the blockchain domain.



The hackathon will be held on the Devfolio platform and offers over USD $24,000 in prizes. The top five projects will have the opportunity to receive follow-on grants of up to USD $10,000 each, allowing participants to take their projects to the next level. Outstanding projects will be eligible for additional funding or an invitation to join the Plenty core team.



"Our mission is to build a full-blown DeFi ecosystem on Tezos. We want a large community of people to join this DeFi revolution, build innovative products, and take this ecosystem to the next level. By partnering with Tezos India, we are looking forward to seeing this revolution burst into action.” - Bernd Oostrum, co-founder, Plenty DeFi.



The Plenty Hackathon will enable training and mentorship programs to foster future blockchain talent, and provide them with the resources and the tools to take full advantage of Plenty and the Tezos ecosystem. The hackathon will connect participants with leading industry experts to tackle new challenges and pioneer new features on Tezos.



Novices, advanced coders, students, working professionals, and blockchain enthusiasts from a wide spectrum of industries are encouraged to apply and kickstart their blockchain journey into the Tezos ecosystem.



"DeFi on Tezos is growing exponentially and projects like Plenty DeFi are leading the charge. With the Plenty Global Hackathon, we want to enable greater participation in the Tezos DeFi space, and encourage all developers to create new and innovative ideas and further advance the Tezos DeFi ecosystem. We are excited to join hands with Plenty to enable that,"

- Om Malviya, President, Tezos India.



Registration for the Plenty Global Hackathon will open on 20th November 2021 on devfolio portal and will close on 3rd December 2021. Participants can register individually or in teams.



About Plenty:

Plenty is expanding DeFi use cases on Tezos towards a full-scale decentralized financial ecosystem. Our mission is to empower traders, liquidity providers, and developers to engage in an open decentralized financial marketplace.



The Plenty Automated Market Maker (AMM) is designed for exchanging tokens on the Tezos blockchain. The smart contracts allow users to trade trustlessly, peer-to-peer, with liquidity that is supplied by other users. The architecture is based on Uniswap V2.



About Tezos India:

Tezos India builds and empowers a well-rounded Tezos ecosystem in India. It aims to boost the developer community in India to build and scale out-of-the-box projects on Tezos. Tezos India believes that a great ecosystem is a sum of all its participants, and thus enables people to seamlessly participate in the Tezos ecosystem in India.

