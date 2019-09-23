Plateforme de minage de cryptomonnaies BitHarp pour un retour sur investissement facile et rapide

articles liés
-
Madison Group's CVP Capital Facilitates JPY1.3 billion Capital Increase for Bit One
-
eToro : Le nouveau langage de programmation open-source constitue la 1ère étape qui apportera 500 trillions de dollars d’instruments dérivés négociés de gré à gré (OTC) sur la blockchain
-
Israeli startup GK8 unveils a technology for sending transactions to the blockchain without internet connection
-
Arch Insurance (UK) Limited and Marsh Launch Blue Vault, First of Its Kind Insurance Solution for Digital Assets
-
Certara Introduces Its Hasharc Decentralized Application for Healthcare at the Launch of Hedera Hashgraph Open Access
La capacité de Lyre Miner et de Harp Miner à générer un retour sur investissement rapide peut être attribuée aux taux de hachage élevés des produits. Le terme « taux de hachage » peut désigner la vitesse à laquelle une machine de minage donnée fonctionne. Un taux de hachage plus élevé augmente les chances d’un mineur de trouver le prochain bloc et de recevoir la récompense. Lyre Miner et Harp Miner ont des consommations d’énergie nettement plus faibles, de 600 W à 2 400 W respectivement.
Les puissances de taux de hachage offertes par Lyre Miner et Harp Miner sont mentionnées ci-dessous en un coup d’œil.
Lyre Miner : 335 TH/s pour Bitcoin, 55 GH/s pour Litecoin, 14 GH/s pour Ethereum et 9 TH/s pour Dash
Harp Miner : 2 000 TH/s pour Bitcoin, 300 GH/s pour Litecoin, 75 GH/s pour Ethereum et 50 TH/s pour Dash
Bien que le secteur du minage de cryptomonnaies ait énormément progressé ces dernières années, une grande majorité de produits et services ne conviennent qu’à des experts en minage hautement qualifiés et expérimentés. BitHarp est l’un des tout premiers noms de l’industrie à suivre le chemin le moins fréquenté et à créer du matériel de minage pouvant être utilisé par des personnes sans connaissances ni expérience.
« Nous sommes fermement convaincus que les avantages du minage des cryptomonnaies devraient être accessibles à tous », a déclaré Daniel Cox, directeur de l’ingénierie chez BitHarp. « Cette conviction nous a incités à créer deux produits préconfigurés que tout le monde peut commencer à utiliser simplement en les branchant. »
Pour en savoir plus sur Lyre Miner et Harp Miner, veuillez consulter le site bitharp.com
À propos de BitHarp : BitHarp est un fabricant néo-zélandais de cryptomonnaies qui propose les plateformes de minage les plus performantes et les plus flexibles, construites dans le but de faciliter le minage et de rentabiliser l’investissement pour les investisseurs.
bitharp.com
Les puissances de taux de hachage offertes par Lyre Miner et Harp Miner sont mentionnées ci-dessous en un coup d’œil.
Lyre Miner : 335 TH/s pour Bitcoin, 55 GH/s pour Litecoin, 14 GH/s pour Ethereum et 9 TH/s pour Dash
Harp Miner : 2 000 TH/s pour Bitcoin, 300 GH/s pour Litecoin, 75 GH/s pour Ethereum et 50 TH/s pour Dash
Bien que le secteur du minage de cryptomonnaies ait énormément progressé ces dernières années, une grande majorité de produits et services ne conviennent qu’à des experts en minage hautement qualifiés et expérimentés. BitHarp est l’un des tout premiers noms de l’industrie à suivre le chemin le moins fréquenté et à créer du matériel de minage pouvant être utilisé par des personnes sans connaissances ni expérience.
« Nous sommes fermement convaincus que les avantages du minage des cryptomonnaies devraient être accessibles à tous », a déclaré Daniel Cox, directeur de l’ingénierie chez BitHarp. « Cette conviction nous a incités à créer deux produits préconfigurés que tout le monde peut commencer à utiliser simplement en les branchant. »
Pour en savoir plus sur Lyre Miner et Harp Miner, veuillez consulter le site bitharp.com
À propos de BitHarp : BitHarp est un fabricant néo-zélandais de cryptomonnaies qui propose les plateformes de minage les plus performantes et les plus flexibles, construites dans le but de faciliter le minage et de rentabiliser l’investissement pour les investisseurs.
bitharp.com
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.