Pingvalue and Kairos: Consumer Recommendation System based on Facial Analysis

Currently, consumers are bombarded with advertising and marketing messages, most of which are off target, so relevance is crucial for businesses who want to attract and retain satisfied customers.

Pingvalue’s mission is to enhance the user experience in the digital and physical world, based on blockchain technology 4.0. Using Pingvalue’s open platform combined with Kairos’ facial recognition will enable users to get personalized suggestions based on their identity, demographics, and emotions in a specific moment. It will even help them better understand their own attitude towards specific products and organizations. The single users will decide whether to share personal data with businesses and institutions, allowing those to better understand who they are as customers and what they want. This would help businesses and institutions improve the customer experience and reach the right people at the right time and place with a relevant message.



Kairos’ “Human Analytics” can be used to gather unique, real-time insights about people such as age, gender, ethnicity, sentiment and emotions, as they interact with companies, brands, and products. This technology will be used by Pingvalue’s engine to provide end users with recommendations on food, products, places, events and promotions based not only on their specific profile, but also on their mood and emotions in a specific moment and context. This combination of insights generated by Pingvalue and Kairos will transform not only the customer experience and business performance but also advertising and marketing as we know it. Based on consumer emotions businesses can get feedback on the customer experience and the relevance of their recommendation.



"It is my pleasure to announce that the face analysis technology developed by Kairos will soon be integrated in our open platform to offer Pingvalue users an even more personalized experience. Kairos is known for their strength in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and this partnership offers strong support for our business," -Luciano Scatorchia, CEO of Pingvalue Sàrl –



About Pingvalue

Founded in 2014 and based in Luxembourg, Pingvalue is a people-centric open platform that brings innovation in the current socio-economic model by enabling relevant and trustworthy interactions/transactions between people and businesses or institutions. The Pingvalue platform is already accessible for consumers and businesses through a website and mobile application, both available in 7 languages: English, French, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and German. Pingvalue has already been recognized by important awards such as the Seal of Excellence from the European Commission.

About Kairos

Kairos is an artificial intelligence company specializing in face recognition. Through computer vision and machine learning, Kairos can recognize faces in videos, photos, and the real-world - making it easier than ever to transform the way your business interacts with people.

- Identity

- Emotions

- Demographics

Kairos navigates the complexities of face analysis technology, so you don’t have to. It offers APIs and SDKs any developer can integrate with ease. Founded in 2012 and based in Miami, Kairos is a venture backed organization servicing a diverse global customer base.

